Cinema, reviews of films in cinemas: «Matrix Resurrections» and others

“The Crusade” by Louis Garrel The protagonists of the story The kids look at us. And of course they judge us. The new film by Louis Garrel, one who breathed cinema and nouvelle vague from an early age with his father director, in this film of just over an hour decided to take the path of the environmentalist apologue. Camouflaging his film a bit as a classic French comedy – beautiful bourgeois environments, protagonists with some problems between them, discussions at the table – Garrel – protagonist together with his wife Laetitia Casta – delicately inserts here and there the theme of the suffering of the world and of preteens. The film is in fact the story of a group of young children determined to save the world with a crazy and romantic enterprise, a heroic Columbus’ egg: to build a sea in Africa. To do this, each of them steals something from the rich homes of their parents: collectible watches, old books, designer clothes, thus become the cemetery of the sins of adults who notice their absence only when their son confesses – forced by events – his home crime. We are not used to a cinema that touches the naive dimension but is continually held in balance and has some points in which one cannot help but think of Silvano Agosti who many years ago explored the sexuality of children. A film for the whole family, as it is difficult to find.

Rating: 7. For the delicacy with which he immerses himself in the world of children without mimicking it.

«Matrix Resurrections» by Lana Wachowski Keanu Revees and Carrie-Anne Moss “Are memories transformed into fiction less real?” This fourth chapter of a saga that left its mark that began in 1999 is a romantic and “vintage” film. A film where the plot becomes complicated immediately, but its importance is decidedly limited compared to many other action films in theaters in the last years. On the contrary. To Wachowski, who disseminates the film with references to his creative reality in a world that goes on with or without us, what interests most is to declare his otherness while remaining firmly inside the market: the hand-to-hand combat by Keanu Reeves , alternating with the famous “bullett time” with the many enemies that stand before him in his search for his beloved Trinity, thus appear as concessions due to a genre, deliberately inserted as required by the major, but immediately compensated by characters from the choir who, like in Greek tragedy they pronounce unheard-of truths. “Originality matters,” a sort of mutant yells at Neo, almost like the voice of a conscience speaking to the director, or to the audience, while the protagonists slaughter each other in martial arts. Without revealing much of the obvious ending, which leaves any possibility of future development open, it can however be said that, in an era of pushed seriality and increasingly devoted aesthetics to the video game (which it partly helped to create), this Matrix seems a film from twenty years ago, closer to the first chapter of the saga, with quotations from “Blade Runner” and “Alien” and the ambition to become, thanks to the Oracle, the new chapter of an inner story.

Rating: 6+. Because the story of mind control in a world of “bots” controlled by someone who is always above us continues to be disturbing, especially now, but the message is a little watered down.





“West Side Story” by Steven Spielberg One of the splendid choreographies of the film Anastatic remake of Robert Wise’s ’61 film, with a photograph that recalls the atmosphere of those years and an acting that could easily come straight from the original film, Spielberg’s film is an enigma that gives joy to the eyes but remains incomprehensible. Leonard Berstein’s music still makes a lot of the magic of this story, which is dramatically current even after sixty years, because the prejudices about who is different from us and the banality of evil that explodes in the group dynamics is still strongly present in the metropolis. as in the provinces. What is not clear is the sense for a director like Spielberg to measure himself against such a recognizable and iconic object. The choreography continues to be spectacular and the film manages to thrill even those who can’t stand the musical. The construction of the action is certainly in the hands of a master, but the point is: was it really needed?

Rating: 6/7. Because it remains a beautiful film, but the “already seen” effect, desired, makes you wonder: what am I doing here?

“Leave a day in Rome” by Edoardo Leo Edoardo Leo, director of the film I make a little tear and talk about a TV movie, broadcast on Sky. Two middle-aged couples in Rome. Two parallel stories of friends who deal differently with regrets and disappointments. Leo cuts out the story of Tom and Zoe for himself, he is 43 years old, she is someone less. He the writer Peter Pan a bit firm in his unrealistic convictions, she a beautiful career woman perpetually on heels and hated by her staff. She would like to leave him after ten years and writes to a mail of the heart to ask for advice. But the stake of the heart is actually him, who does this chore to round up. The comedy of misunderstandings is around the corner, seasoned with visibly fake rain, final acknowledgments and blatant declarations of love or the impossibility of being together. More than a film about love and the difficulty of breaking up, a film about clichés: the beautiful woman without a soul, the mayor forced to choose between family and career, the big boy who pretends to be someone else, the teacher who wants his parents back pupils who remember Silvio Orlando in the «Portaborse». More than just one film, it is the summary and quotation of many others, from “Friends” to “There is mail for you” to “The school”. And no originality.

Rating: 5. Because only Rome is saved. Beautiful and indifferent as always.

“Beginning” by Goddess Kulumbegashvili A scene from the film A powerful debut by a Georgian director, “Beginning” is the story of a woman who finds herself alone facing the closure and prejudices of a community. But it is also the lucid and ruthless analysis of how claustrophobic can be the role of a woman in a society where men act undisturbed by carrying out timeless predatory behaviors. The scene of the violence of the policeman on the sofa at home is all psychological but so strong as to make the viewer feel like an accomplice. It is difficult not to get entangled, not to feel empathy for a character who tries his own path but has centuries of ties to keep his inner path firm. The director chooses the path of rigor, but supported by an original gaze, outlined for “paintings”. A small film that circulates with difficulty in some rooms, but definitely not to be missed.

Rating: 8. For the power with which he tackles the issue of violence against women and for the clarity of his gaze.