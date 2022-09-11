Cinema, series and festivals to see this weekend in Buenos Aires

After the longest reign of the United Kingdom and the second longest in history, Elizabeth II left a strong mark on world culture. As head of the House of Windsor, her life was the subject of various productions that explored her time on the throne, her role in the Cold War, or family conflicts.

“The Crown”, the series that told the life of Elizabeth II

The life of the queen was portrayed in the award-winning series, which tells the story of her accession to the throne in 1947 and the most important events of her life.

The Crown It has four seasons, a fifth that still does not have a release date, and a sixth that has just paused production after the queen’s death.

The fifth season of “The Crown” will have Lady Di as the protagonist (Photo: Netflix).

The first seasons star Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby, Eileen Atkins, Jeremy Northam, while the last ones star Olivia Coleman, Helena Bonham Carter, Tobias Menzies, Josh O’Connor, Erin Doherty, Ben Daniels, Jason Watkins and Charles Dance.

A documentary about the Royal House of Windsor: a documentary to learn more about Queen Elizabeth II

The Royal House of Windsor, the docuseries, reviews the last 100 years of the British royal family and delves into the private facet of the Windsors. Led by Elizabeth, the Windsor house went through glorious events, such as the coronation, but also personal crises that became public, such as the drift of the separation of Carlos and Diana.

The production discusses how royalty managed to adapt to modern times and how they sought to guarantee their survival. On Netflix.

“The Royal House of Windsor” is available on Netflix (Photo: Press).

More respect than I am your mother: Flor Peña and Diego Peretti in an Argentine grotesque

In Marcos Carnevale’s new film, Peña and Peretti lead a seamless cast that brings to the screen the story told in the popular blog of Hernán Casciari. The blog first jumped to the theater, in a successful adaptation with Antonio Gasalla.

The story begins with the arrival of the Genoese Américo Bertotti (Diego Peretti), who travels to the beginning of the 20th century with the hope of being part of the construction of a new country. He settles in Mercedes, province of Buenos Aires, and there he founds a pizzeria.

Florencia Peña and Diego Peretti star in “More respect than I am your mother” (Photo: Press).

He dreams that his business will be a spokesman for Italian tradition in the new millennium, but he does not imagine, not even in his worst nightmares, that the fate of the country will be so shocking. When there are 3 days left to reach the dreaded year 2000, the Bertotti family of Mercedes (that’s where Casciari is from) fights so that the progressive decline of the middle class does not drag them into the increasingly large lower class.

Now the family is made up of the father, Zacarías (with Guillermo Arengo) and Don Américo’s daughter, Mirta Bertotti, (Florencia Peña) and their three children. They and the grandfather (who is very changed in his habits) live in the midst of reproaches and rummaging.

In theaters

Let’s dance with “the art of pas de deux” and the Stable Ballet of Colón

A member of the public, curious to understand what the dancers of the Teatro Colón do, walks through the theater until he finds the main stage. There he meets a dance teacher, a pianist and a group of dancers they are about to start their class for the day.

They will show you how their daily preparation is, they will teach you some of the most common steps and, finally, they will dance four of the most famous duets in the history of the Ballet.

Function: Sunday at 11

Colon Theater: freedom 600

Tickets: from $300 at teatrocolon.org.ar and Tucumán 1171, from Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Green Day with Billy Idol in Velez

green Daythe band led by Billie Armstrong, will play at the Vélez stadium next 11 of September. One of the most famous rock bands of the last two decades returns to Argentina together with a very special guest artist, the legendary billy idol.

On September 9, the Green Day were at the Rock in Rio Festival. After their show in Vélez, they will return to the United States and then participate in a festival in Singapore.

Meanwhile, Billy Idol will return to the country accompanying the release of his new EP to perform with Green Day and later on his own date in Buenos Aires with his tour “The Roadside Tour 2022″. The appointment will be at the Luna Park stadium on September 13.

Schedule: Sunday, September 11 at 9:00 p.m.

Velez Stadium: Av. Juan B. Justo 9200

Five years after his last visit to the country, Green Day is preparing a great show in Buenos Aires. (Photo: AFP)

MAIA Festival: an interdisciplinary event for diversity and inclusion

The City Ministry of Culture, through its Patronage program, presents the 2022 edition of the MAIA Festival from September 9 to Sunday 11. It is an initiative in which different artistic disciplines, workshops and spaces for dialogue come together.

With free admission, the event has three purposes: to inspire, educate and empower, in an area of ​​integration of nationalities, genders and audiences. The programming includes short films, live presentations, performances, immersive experiences, inspirational talks, debates and workshops, which will be in charge of organizations that promote the search for equal rights, opportunities and inclusion.

The Maia Festival will take place on September 9, 10 and 11 (Photo: Instagram / festivalmaia).

Based on the pillars of female leadership, LGBTQI+ communities, immigration, disability and diplomacy, on Saturday the 10th at Fundación Santander there will be a series of short films, discussion panels, Maia talks, workshops for schools, live performances, VIP networking and exclusive interviews. On Sunday, September 11, the action will move to the Parque Centenario Amphitheater, where there will be a panel of Maia ambassadors, interviews, a lyrical gala with an orchestra, live dance and drag queens show performance.

Grid and schedules at https://www.festivalmaia.com/