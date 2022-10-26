Cinema: singer Shawn Mendes turns into a crocodile in “Enzo the croco”

Young Josh has just moved into a new home with his parents in the heart of New York. He will quickly discover that a strange occupant is squatting the premises: a singing crocodile, left behind by the previous tenant, a failed magician. A nice croc that pushes the song with the voice of Shawn Mendes, is it really believable? Yes, thanks to the beautiful alchemy created between the flesh and blood characters and the virtual creature.

“It was important for the crocodile to have a real presence, explained Josh Gordon, one of the two co-directors, at the Ghent Festival where he presented the film. The animators used the movements of a disguised comedian who replied to the actors on the set. They then studied the personality of Shawn Mendes to develop the character of Enzo and find the right balance to make an animal that is not considered very tender in nature sympathetic!”

And Javier Bardem is no slouch in the role of magician Hector P. Valenti: “He was very keen to show a new side of his talent. He himself sings and dances on stage, without a double, which took him months of training.”. Little known here but very popular in the United States, Enzo le Croco – whose real name is Lyle the Crocodile – was created in 1965 by Bernard Waber, author of children’s books. With its message of tolerance that encourages us not to be afraid of what does not look like us, the film turns out to be as touching as it is fun and will delight the whole family with its friendly crocodile.

Enzo the Croco ***

Directed by Will Speck, Josh Gordon. With Javier Bardem, Shawn Mendes – 106′