Cinema: Spider-Man dominates on falling revenues – Cinema

(ANSA) – ROME, DEC 27 – Spider-Man: No Way Home is still the absolute protagonist of a box office that scores declining receipts. The Warner Bros film, albeit down by 65%, is close to 3 million collections with an average of 5,345 euros on 555 screens and a total collection of 17 million in 15 days.



House of Gucci is confirmed in second place. Ridley Scott’s film starring Lady Gaga in the role of Patrizia Reggiani, down 47%, earned another 811,000 euros, bringing it over the 3 million total in two weeks.



Sale third Who framed Santa Claus? the Christmas comedy by Alessandro Siani with Christian de Sica and Diletta Leotta which collects 696 thousand euros and 1 million 581 thousand in total. Diabolik of the Manetti Bros falls fourth with Luca Marinelli and Miriam Leone with 537 thousand (1 million 615 thousand total).



The rest of the ranking is made up of new releases: in fifth place Sing 2 – Always stronger, in sixth 7 women and a mystery (with Margherita Buy, Diana Del Bufalo, Sabrina Impacciatore, Benedetta Porcaroli, Micaela Ramazzotti, Luisa Ranieri, Ornella Vanoni ), at the seventh Superheroes by Paolo Genovese with Alessandro Borghi, Jasmine Trinca, Vinicio Marchioni, at the eighth West Side Story (with Steven Spielberg who “challenges” the classic of the genre signed by Leonard Bernstein and Robert Wise), at the ninth The perfect garment by Fernando Leo ‘n de Aranoa with Javier Bardem.



Total collections are 6 million 394 thousand euros, down 47% on last week and -74.70% on the same period of 2019. (ANSA).

