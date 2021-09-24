Cinema streaming, Denzel Washington and Rohmer on RaiPlay – Film

(by Giorgio Gosetti) (ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 11 – The main news of the week on some of the most interesting platforms of the moment concern festivals, cycles, alternative proposals. On MYmovies.it you can follow the program of the Noir in Festival until Saturday, an event specialized in mysteries and crimes between cinema and literature. Among the most anticipated previews: the Italian “No amarmi” by the independent Marco Cercaci with a story of passion and crimes against the backdrop of the partisan struggle and the German occupation in 1944; the first preview images of the awaited “Diabolik” by the Manetti brothers, the French “Le appearenze” by Marc Fitoussi set in the Vienna of great opera music. On Raiplay an exceptional tribute to the art of a master of French cinema such as Eric Rohmer with the four films of his cycle dedicated to the seasons by the author of the “Green Ray”. It is rare to see the four films that make up the seasons of love reunite and the (free) service offered by the Rai platform is therefore important. Finally, a few weeks after the launch of the brand new platform of independent cinema “Miocinema”, here is the answer of “Nexo +” with a rich program of musical events, theatrical events, concerts and rare recordings. Alternatively: – AN UNCERTAIN BORDER by Isabella Sandri with Cosmina Stratan, Moise Curia, Anna Malfatti, Valeria Golino, Salvatore Cantalupo.



A policewoman on the trail of a missing child and a possible kidnapper who sells pedopronographical videos on the internet.



A hunt that is also an inner journey for Inspector Milia Demetz and a journey that starts from Ortisei (where little Sputo has disappeared) and lands in the forests of southern Germany. The “ogre” who exploits Sputo is called Richi but the director has the necessary sensitivity not to give any of the characters the strong colors of the scandal and the film the habit of morbidity. Indeed, walking with perfect control on the “uncertain border” of truth returns one of the most convincing independent films of the moment. See it thanks to # iorestoinsala.it – ​​UNTIL THE LAST CLUE by John Lee Hancock with Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto, Sofia Vassilieva, Natalie Morales, Tom Hughes, Chris Bauer. One of the most anticipated thrillers of the moment comes to Prime Video and other platforms with its old-fashioned noir charm. Deputy Sheriff Joe Deacon arrives in Los Angeles for a routine investigation, leaving the town where he has worked for years. However, he soon ends up involved in a breathtaking investigation on the trail of an impregnable serial killer: it is the same sergeant Baxter, who is entrusted with the investigation, to involve Deacon, ignoring however that some aspects of the hunt bring to light a dark past of his improvised colleague. .



– THE GENTLEMEN by Guy Ritchie with Henry Golding, Kate Beckinsale, Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, Jeremy Strong.



Authentic reunion of stars who have a lot of fun playing with the thriller clichés under the adrenaline-pumping direction of the author of the modern “Sherlock Holmes”. A private investigator with a double morality, a print tycoon involved in shady deals; a drug kingpin seeking revenge. And in the background, in a crescendo of sensation shots and explicit ironies: a Chinese trafficker, a Russian billionaire former KGB spy and a neighborhood gangster Coach, who uses a band of rappers and wrestlers to keep business and trade under control. the information. In video rental and on the Prime Video platform.



– ALL FOR 1, 1 FOR ALL by Giovanni Veronesi coin Pierfrancesco Favino, Margherita Buy, Valerio Mastandrea, Sergio Rubini, Anna Ferzetti, Rocco Papaleo. Hilarious parody (or sequel if you prefer) of the adventures of the three musketeers by Alessandro Dumas in a fabulous key that ends up preserving the original spirit of the work even in its irreverent reading. Now close to retirement, Athos, Porthos, Aramis and D’Artagnan return to service for the love of the Queen. And they will cross the blades, even with Cyrano, not counting the British secret agents in 007 style. After the preview on Sky now for sale and rent in store or online. (HANDLE).

