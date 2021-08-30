Cinema: takings -7%, at the top Like a cat in ring road 2 – Cinema

(ANSA) – ROME, AUGUST 30 – Weekend at the end of August slightly down, -7%, due to the receipts of Italian cinemas recorded in the last weekend, according to data provided by Cinetel: 2,715,341 euros against 2,910,154 of the previous weekend. At the top of the ranking we find Come un gatto in tangenziale – Return to Coccia di Morto, sequel to the comedy that still stars Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese, surrounded by the previous cast, which includes Sonia Bergamasco and Claudio Amendola, to which are added Luca Argentero and Sarah Felberbaum. Riccardo Milani’s film released in 482 theaters on August 26 grossed 762,067 euros, 1,035,473 in four days of programming, but had recorded a Ferragostan takings of 268,774 thousand euros, on 14 and 15 August, previewed with Vision Distribution in.



Loses the throne and falls to second place in the top ten, the children’s comedy Me Against You. The mystery of the enchanted school, distributed by Warner Bros Italia, directed by Gianluca Leuzzi and starring the two web stars Sofia Scalia and Luigi Calagna, a professional couple and in life: 724,449 euros, 3,671,228 in two weeks.



He slips one position stopping on third also Fast & Furious 9, by Justin Lin with Vin Diesel and a rich cast that includes Charlize Theron and Vincent Sinclair, which scores 578,740 euros, 3,717,411 in two weeks.



The Suicide Squad, by James Gunn, from the series that began with the 2016 film, starring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Viola Davis, John Cena and Sylvester Stallone, also goes down a step to fourth. Register 134,499 euros, 1,788,881 in four weeks. Free guy also loses a place and stops at number five – Hero per game that gets 111,478 euros, 713,524 in three weeks of programming.



(HANDLE).

