Cinema: takings, Disney’s Encanto immediately at the top – Cinema

(ANSA) – ROME, NOVEMBER 29 – Despite the release of three new films over the weekend, the box office of Italian cinemas does not take off, certainly due to the situation generated by the pandemic, still recording -9% of receipts, compared to the previous week: 4,220,905 euros, against 4,629,368.



It is “Encanto”, 60 / o Disney animated film, directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, together with co-director Charise Castro Smith, just released in 532 Italian theaters, to conquer the top of the Cinetel ranking of the most visas of the last weekend of November, the one included from 25 to 28, with a collection of 1,661,608 euros, 1,789,910 earned in five days from the release. The film, along with Raya and the Last Dragon, marked the eighth time that two Disney classics were released in the same year. Set in a magical place in the mountains of Colombia, the cartoon sees a dynasty at the center of the scene whose epic adventure, thanks to the explosion of colors, conveys profound reflections. From December, Encanto will be on DisneyPlus.



Encanto pushes from the top to number two in the top ten Ghostbusters: Legacy, a science fiction film directed by Jason Reitman, starring Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard, which earns € 580,490, € 1,832,345 in two weeks from its release.



Eternals, a science fiction film by Marvel Studios and distributed by Disney, directed by Chloé Zhao, starring Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden, drops from second to third.



Collection, 343,555 euros, 8,039,941 in four weeks of programming. Fourth and fifth place for two new entries: at number 4 we find Una famiglia monstrous, a comic horror comedy by Volfango De Biasi whose characters are reminiscent of the Addams family, which registers 312,903 euros in four days; at number 5 Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, directed by Johannes Roberts, the reboot dedicated to Resident Evil, the well-known video game series created in 1996, is based on the roots of the game and on the horror world, and tells the events of the first two games: € 271,891 in four days. (HANDLE).

