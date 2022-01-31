Cinema: takings, first The fair of illusions, Ennio – Ultima Ora enters

(ANSA) – ROME, JAN 31 – Immediately at the top ‘The fair of illusions: Nightmare Alley’ by Guillermo Del Toro with Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett, a very dark modern fairy tale, set in a circus of the 40s of the ‘900, jumped at the top of the Cinetel chart this week with a gross of 634,986 euros in four days. Gilles De Maistre’s ‘The Wolf and the Lion’ slips to second place, again a fairy tale but inspired by a true story set on a remote island in Canada, with a collection of 508,176 euros for a total of 1,206 in two weeks. 019 euros. And the Warner Bros film slips to third place with 347,268 euros for a total of 23,635,360 euros in seven weeks.



New entry on the fourth step ‘Ennio’ by Giuseppe Tornatore, documentary portrait by Ennio Morricone, already out of competition at the Venice Film Festival, released with a preview of Lucky Red on 29 and 30 January and then landed in theaters on 17 February, which collects 314,436 EUR.



‘A Winning Family – King Richard’, the biopic on the history of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams, with Will Smith as Richard Williams with € 209,216 for a total of € 1,100,852 in three weeks, slide from third to fifth place .



Closes the ‘House of Gucci’ ranking with 68,145 euros for a total of 5,165,441 euros in 7 weeks.



Collections, from 27 to 30 January recorded a -1%, or 3,067,285 against 3,107,664 of last week. (HANDLE).

