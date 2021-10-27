Cinema Teatro Comunale di Bomporto, the arthouse and children’s cinema reviews at the start – SulPanaro

BOMPORTO – Two film reviews, one evening with Italian and foreign auteur and quality films for adults every Friday at 9pm starting from October 29th and until December 10th, and an afternoon for children and families on Sunday at 4.30pm starting from October 31st to December 12th. Great cinema is back at the Cinema Teatro Comunale in Bomporto, curated by ATER Fondazione which from this year manages both film and theater programming in agreement with the municipal administration. Single admission 5 euros for all the films in the reviews.

Let’s go Friday 29 October with the directorial debut by acclaimed actor ViggoMortensen “Falling – A Father’s Story” he also played with Lance Henriksen and Laura Linney. John Petersen lives with Eric and his adopted daughter in Southern California. The man welcomes his conservative father into their home before he retires, but he begins to suffer from senile degeneration.

Sunday 31 October here is the great success for the whole family“Space Jam – New Legends” by Malcolm D. Lee. The great basketball champion LeBron James joins the Looney Tunes team in an attempt to defeat the Goon Squad, made up of computerized clones, and save his son.

Friday 5th November arrives the latest masterpiece by American director Paul Schrader “The card collector” with Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish and Ty Sheridan, in competition at the recently concluded Venice Film Festival. William Tell spent a decade in prison, where he thoroughly read Marcus Aurelius’s meditations and learned to count cards, or to keep track of every card played during a game. Once out, he puts his skills to good use by touring the casinos of America and participating in numerous poker tournaments. He doesn’t get kicked out by casino managers because he knows how to keep modest goals: he bets little, wins (and loses) little, and walks away when the going gets tough. But the past comes back knocking on his door …

An Italian debut film among the best in recent years is the one on the bill Friday 12 November: “Mondocane” by Alessandro Celli, played by Alessandro Borghi and the two very young rookies Dennis Protopapa and Giuliano Soprano. In the cast also Barbara Ronchi and ‘the brilliant friend’ Ludovica Nasti. In the near future, the city of Taranto was cut off from the rest of the country and evacuated due to the damage caused by the steel mill.

Friday 19th November Micaela Ramazzotti and Giampaolo Morelli are the protagonists of “Cursed spring” directed by Elisa Amoruso. Partly autobiographical story of the director’s adolescence in Rome, when she formed a special friendship with a quarrelsome classmate, who somehow compensated for the problems with her maladjusted parents. A movie full of air and light subtended by unspeakable shadows and fears.

On the occasion of the National Day against Violence against Women, Thursday 25 November the film arrives – forbidden to minors under 18 – “The Catholic school” directed by Stefano Mordini and based on the novel of the same name by Edoardo Albinati Premio Strega in 2016. Set in the 70s, it tells the typical school life in a renowned male religious institute in Rome and ends with the tragic massacre of Circeo where Donatella Colasanti and Rosaria Lopez were raped and tortured and the second died. In the cast, in addition to the young protagonists, Riccardo Scamarcio, Valeria Golino, Jasmine Trinca, Fausto Russo Alesi, Fabrizio Gifuni and Valentina Cervi stand out.

Friday 26th November here is one of the best Italian films of the season, presented in competition at the last Venice Film Festival: “Here I laugh” by Mario Martone with an immense Toni Servillo alongside whom – among others – Maria Nazionale, Iaia Forte, Roberto De Francesco, Antonia Truppo, Eduardo Scarpetta.

Eduardo Scarpetta, author and successful theatrical actor, decides to stage a parody of ‘The daughter of Iorio’ by Gabriele D’Annunzio. When he is denounced for plagiarism by D’Annunzio, his life seems to be shattered.

Cinema for families is back Sunday 28th November with “Jungle Cruise” by JaumeCollet-Serra starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Frank, captain of a riverboat, is hired to accompany two explorer brothers on a mission in the jungle. The expedition has to contend with the dangers of the forest and with dangerous rivals.

Two classy actors like Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci are the protagonists of “Supernova”, second feature by British director Harry Macqueen, scheduled Friday 3 December. Sam and Tusker have known each other for 20 years and have been a couple ever since. After Tusker is diagnosed with rapidly progressing dementia, the two want to travel through England while he can still travel.

The first part of the evening review ends Friday 10 December with one of the most acclaimed films of the season, winner of two 2021 Oscars including Best Actor: “The Father – Nothing is as it seems” by Florian Zeller with Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman. Though lively and at times lucid, Anthony shows symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, forgetting facts, places and people. In the relationship with his family, the life of the elderly man continues in confused fragments that his mind no longer knows how to piece together.

The first part of the review for families ends instead Sunday 12 December with the Disney / Pixar animated film “Ron – An unscheduled friend” by Jean-Philippe Vine and Sarah Smith. The story is that of Barney, a middle school boy with social difficulties, and Ron, his new talking and walking digital device, which should be his “Best Friend Ready to Use”.

Info and reservations via email at teatrocomunalebomporto @ ater. emr.it; telephone 059 800776 or WhatsApp message to mobile 333 2424474. Ticket office open on Tuesdays from 15 to 19, Thursdays from 10 to 13, on Fridays from 18 to 21. Online sale on the Vivaticket circuit

