Cinema, the best films to go and see during the Christmas holidays

Christmas is traditionally the best time to go to the cinema, also because cinemas are the safest indoor places. Here is a guide with the top 5 films not to be missed and where to find them in Florentine theaters.

House of Gucci From Florence to Milan to New York to the whole world, Gucci is synonymous with style and elegance. The film directed by Ridley Scott plunges the knife into a story of power, ambition, revenge that overwhelms the Gucci family in the 80s-90s. Between Shakespeare and Postalmarket, an intelligent film that plays with stereotypes to show the emptiness and darkness behind the surface of the images. Extraordinary Lady Gaga in the part of Patrizia Reggiani, an actress of unsurpassed magnetism.





In these rooms: Adriano, Flora, Odeon, Principe, Portico, The Space, Uci.

Diabolik From the tables of the Giussani sisters to the big screen. After the first Mario Bava film (1968), the Manetti brothers try their hand at the myth of the thief in black tights. The result is a refined and dry work, almost abstract in its desire to be close to the “visual” spirit of the comic. Too bad for a Luca Marinelli (Diabolik) a little out of role, well compensated for by Miriam Leone (Eva Kant) and Valerio Mastandrea (inspector Ginko).

In these rooms: Marconi, Principe, The Space, Uci

West Side Story A great classic in the history of American cinema revisited by the gaze of a great master of contemporary cinema. Steven Spielberg returns to the musical par excellence to give us a great love story, that of Tony and Maria, linked to two rival tenders who compete for control of the West Side. The film is simply wonderful.

In these rooms: Fiorella, Spazio Alfieri, The Space, Uci

Super heroes How many superpowers must a couple have to withstand the passing of time and love each other for a lifetime? Paolo Genovese relies on two of the best Italian actors (Jasmine Trinca and Alessandro Borghi) to create a bittersweet sentimental comedy with a fantasy touch. The script has some flaws, but overall the film works, trying the originality card.

In these rooms: Fiamma, Fiorella, The Space, Uci

The perfect leader A great test for Javier Bardem in this black comedy about the world of work, in which the Spanish actor plays the role of an industrialist who likes to solve any problems of his workers in a timely manner. Programmatic and entertaining, the film prompts us to reflect on what it means for everyone to make difficult choices. And try not to make mistakes.