Cinema, the films to see on the weekend 3-5 September. The trailers – Magazine

Here are the main films, with accompanying trailers, which are released in Italian cinemas on the occasion of the weekend of 3-5 September. Following are also the issues of August 26.

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS (from 1 September)

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton / Cast: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung

For years he has lived trying to forget his past, but now Shang-Chi is forced to deal with the complex legacy of his mother (who comes from an enchanted village) and his father (a warlord with a thousand years of age. ). ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ is the 25th film in the narrative universe of Marvel superheroes and the first with an Asian protagonist: visually it is interesting, narratively a little less. The critics appreciated but without enthusiasm.

MALIGNANT (from 2 September)

Director: James Wan / Cast: Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young

A woman is haunted by terrifying visions in which she witnesses brutal murders as if she were present while they are being carried out: trying to understand what is happening, she begins to investigate her past and becomes convinced that the killings are carried out by the devil, with whom she seems have a special bond since she was a child. ‘Malignant’ is the horror film that allows James Wan, recently author of ‘Fast and Furious 7’ and ‘Aquaman’, to return to the kind of fear that made him known to the world and that he handles with confidence.

MONDOCANE (from 3 September)

Director: Alessandro Celli / Cast: Dennis Protopapa, Giuliano Soprano, Alessandro Borghi

In the near future the city of Taranto is isolated from the rest of the world, surrounded by barbed wire and dominated by rival gangs that fight without the police intervening: two thirteen-year-olds, poor orphans and always friends, decide to enter in one of the gangs to design a future. ‘Mondocane’ is the debut feature film for director and screenwriter Alessandro Celli and is released in Italian cinemas simultaneously with the world premiere at the Venice Film Festival 2021 (within the parallel section called International Critics’ Week).

THE CARD COLLECTOR (from 2 September)

Director: Paul Schrader / Cast: Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan

A former military man who specializes in interrogations, sometimes not very clean, becomes a gambler and tries to get by despite being haunted by the ghosts of his past: an old superior will force him to relive things he would have preferred to bury. ‘The Card Collector’ is a dramatic thriller that is released in Italian cinemas simultaneously with its presentation at the Venice Film Festival 2021, where it is competing for the Golden Lion.

SIBYL – LABYRINTHS OF WOMAN (from 2 September)

Director: Justine Triet / Cast: Virginie Efira, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Gaspard Ulliel

A brilliant psychologist decides to leave the profession to devote herself to writing a novel, but agrees to have an actress as her last patient: a deep and complicated relationship is established between the two women. ‘Sibyl – Labirinti di donna’ is a comedy that participated in the main competition of the Cannes Film Festival 2019 and that the French critics appreciated, above all for the sparkling dialogues and for the sparkling interpretation of Virginie Efira.

LIKE A CAT IN TANGENTIAL – RETURN TO THE GUARD OF THE DEAD (from 26 August)

Director: Riccardo Milani / Cast: Paola Cortellesi, Antonio Albanese, Sonia Bergamasco

Three years after the relationship with the intellectual Giovanni, the forced Monika is in trouble with the law and turns to the ex for help: he gets going, then things get complicated and soon the worlds of the two return to collide with force. ‘Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto’ is a sequel comedy that confirms the alchemy on the big screen of the Cortellesi / Albanese couple and that confidently pursues a cinema devoted to reassuring entertainment.

FRAGMENTS FROM THE PAST – REMINISCENCE (from 26 August)

Director: Lisa Joy / Cast: Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandie Newton

In a future devastated by the consequences of the climate crisis, an investigator specialized in probing people’s memories falls in love with a client: when the latter disappears, he begins to obsessively search for her, thus uncovering a series of secrets. ‘Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence’ is a noir thriller with charm, but not able to live up to the enormous narrative ambitions it puts in place.

FALLING – STORY OF A FATHER (from 26 August)

Director: Viggo Mortensen / Cast: Lance Henriksen, Viggo Mortensen, Terry Chen

A conservative and intolerant father, who has always lived on a country farm, when he begins to show signs of senile dementia he moves to live in Los Angeles with his gay son’s family: coexistence will be very difficult. ‘Falling – The Story of a Father’ is a dramatic film and marks the directorial and screenplay debut of actor Viggo Mortensen: critics have ruled that it is a promising debut, even if far from perfect.

THE GAME OF DESTINY AND FANTASY (from 26 August)

Director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi / Cast: Kotone Furukawa, Kiyohiko Shibukawa, Fusako Urabe

An unexpected love triangle, a failed attempt at seduction and a meeting born of a misunderstanding: three stories that speak of love, regrets and life’s affairs. ‘The Game of Destiny and Fantasy’ is a three-episode film that was enthusiastically reviewed by critics and won the grand jury prize at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival.

CANDYMAN (from 26 August)

Director: Nia DaCosta / Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett

Anxious to maintain his visibility within the Chicago art world, a painter begins to explore the legend that a dark being manifests itself when you say his name five times in front of a mirror: very big trouble will follow. . ‘Candyman’ is the fourth film in the horror saga of the same name and is a direct sequel to the original feature film: the US critics have spoken well of it.







