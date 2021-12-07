Cinema, the films to see on the weekend of the Immaculate Conception. The trailers – Magazine

Here are the main films, with accompanying trailers, which are released in Italian cinemas on the occasion of the weekend of the Immaculate Conception, starting from 7-8 December. Following there are also the issues of the 2nd, while you have to click here if you are interested in reviewing those of November 25th (you can still see, for example, ‘Encanto’).

I RELEASE EVERYTHING AND OPEN A CHIRINGUITO (from 7 December)

Directed by: Pietro Belfiore, Davide Bonacina, Andrea Fadenti, Andrea Mazzarella, Davide Rossi / Cast: Germano Lanzoni, Valerio Airò, Benito Urgu

The rampant manager of a large multinational goes into crisis after the business of life fades between his fingers: in search of novelty he invests in a ciringuito in Sardinia, but the deal turns out to be a rip-off. ‘I drop everything and open a chiringuito’ is a big-grained comedy, which exploits the character of the Milanese Imbruttito, who became famous thanks to a series of short clips on YouTube, but who struggles to hold the breath of a feature film.

DON’T LOOK UP (from 8 December)

Director: Adam McKay / Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep

Two low-level scientists embark on a colossal media tour to warn the world that a huge comet is about to hit the Earth and will annihilate life as we know it: their alarm cry falls on deaf ears. ‘Don’t Look Up’ is a bittersweet, satirical comedy that takes advantage of a cast of superstars and intends to mock our inability to take serious action on the ongoing climate crisis. The film hits theaters in select theaters, before streaming on Netflix starting December 24.

NOWHERE SPECIAL – A LOVE STORY (from 8 December)

Director: Uberto Pasolini / Cast: James Norton, Daniel Lamont, Eileen O’Higgins

After his partner leaves them, a man raises his four-year-old son dedicating himself body and soul to his education: however, when the doctors predict him a few months of life, he is forced to find the right family to entrust the child to. ‘Nowhere Special – A love story’ is a sentimental drama that has been very well reviewed, thanks above all to an excellent protagonist and the firm and sensitive hand of Uberto Pasolini.

ON THE BERGMAN ISLAND (from 7 December)

Director: Mia Hansen-Love / Cast: Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska

A couple of American filmmakers move for the summer to the island where the great Ingmar Bergman lived and worked: everyone intends to work on their own screenplay, but not everything turns perfectly due to a creative crisis, melancholy and some remaining dreams in the drawer. ‘On Bergman’s Island’ is a film about romance and creativity, and which does so well that it has earned international critical acclaim.

CRY MACHO – BACK HOME (from 2 December)

Director: Clint Eastwood / Cast: Clint Eastwood, Eduardo Minett, Natalia Traven

An elderly and battered man, former rodeo champion, goes to Mexico to look for the teenage son of a friend and bring him back to him, in Texas: the journey will allow the old and the young to find reasons for dialogue, despite the differences that they separate them. ‘Cry Macho – Homecoming’ is a drama with a dry and rigorous style, and has divided the criticism on the judgment around the screenplay: there are those who appreciated it and those who did not.

CLIFFORD – THE BIG RED DOG (from 2 December)

Director: Walt Becker / Cast: John Cleese, Sienna Guillory, Jack Whitehall

A red puppy dog ​​grows up according to the affection he receives: since the owner loves him, he becomes huge and creates havoc in everyone’s life, even attracting the attention of a bad industrialist. ‘Clifford – The Big Red Dog’ is an adaptation of Norman Bridwell’s children’s books and is a family comedy that aims to entertain only the youngest viewers while giving little to parents.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN (from 2 December)

Director: Stephen Chbosky / Cast: Ben Platt, Amy Adams, Julianne Moore

When a teenager commits suicide, parents mistakenly believe that a schoolmate suffering from social anxiety was the best friend of the deceased – a misunderstanding that will be ridden by the anxious, with unexpected consequences. ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is the film adaptation of the homonymous and acclaimed Broadway musical, but the film did not garner the same enthusiasm and on average left the critics cold.

THE ICE MAN – THE ICE ROAD (from 2 December)

Director: Jonathan Hensleigh / Cast: Liam Neeson, Laurence Fishburne, Marcus Thomas

A collapse in a Canadian mine traps miners, who risk being left without oxygen: to save them, tons of pipes must be transported to the site and a very dangerous journey is therefore organized, on icy roads that are melting due to the arrival of spring. ‘The Ice Man – The Ice Road’ is an adventure drama that takes advantage of Liam Neeson’s charisma, but is plagued by a coarse script.

COMPARTMENT N.6 (from 2 December)

Director: Juho Kuosmanen / Cast: Seidi Haarla, Yuriy Borisov, Yuliya Aug

During a long train journey through northern Russia, a Finnish student is forced to share a compartment with a Russian miner: for both of them it will be an opportunity to change their respective perspectives on the world. ‘Compartment n.6’ is a film that was able to impress critics positively and which won the Special Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival 2021.

THE LADY OF THE ROSES (from 2 December)

Director: Pierre Pinaud / Cast: Catherine Frot, Melan Omerta, Fatsah Bouyahmed

A rose grower on the verge of bankruptcy and unable to pay for the skilled labor she needs, uses three people entrusted to social services, who have no experience but work for free: she will have to teach them everything, even the passion for life. and will receive just as much energy in return. ‘La Signora delle Rose’ is a comedy that works on lightness, sometimes bordering on banality.