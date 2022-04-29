Cinema: The interior of Colonia Dignidad in two versions

One from fiction inspired by real events and the other from documentary, the two films released last month in Chile about the German enclave face the same dilemma: how to portray horror (if it is even possible to do so).

ANDn less than a month, two Chilean films about Colonia Dignidad hit theaters, although both were very different from each other. On March 31, it was the turn of A place called Dignity (2021), fiction and second feature film by Matías Rojas Valencia. Two weeks later it finally reached commercial theaters chants of repression (2020)a documentary by Estephan Wagner and Marianne Hougen-Moraga, which two years ago won both the Valdivia Film Festival and the Santiago Documentary Festival (Fidocs).



Seeing them almost in parallel, and keeping fresh two other recent productions on the subject —the celebrated animation the wolf house (2018), by León and Cociña, and the commented Netflix series Cologne Dignidad: A German sect in Chile (2021)—, it is inevitable to think about how the results of each one lead us in a different way to the representations, consequences and particularities of this enclave that continues to be a thick stain on the memory of the country.



Much has been written about the true and cruel regime that Paul Schäfer raised in the south, especially after the death of the “hierarch” in April 2010. Large generalities are installed in public opinion on the subject, referring to all kinds of abuses, including the torture and murder of political prisoners in complicity with the dictatorship. How to represent all that horror? It’s possible; it is necessary? Where to find the particularities of those who suffered them?

Facing the Jewish Holocaust of Auschwitz, the philosopher Georges Didi-Huberman raised in his essential book barks: «It is Unimaginable; then, I must Imagine it in spite of everything». The battle for representation is necessary so that these events do not become dangerous anecdotes, but they put at stake respect for memory, the humanity of the victims and justice for those same stories involved. Faced with events of such magnitude, and more so in the case of a fictionalized representation, the cinema always walks on rocky ground. The power of the moving image and the weight that the supposed truth that the cinema projects carries are a gigantic burden and responsibility.

It is common that when trying to represent humanly unbearable events -especially in the field of fiction, and starring famous actors or cloistered in narratives typical of the cinema-, these become works that fatally lose strength, even reaching the implausible. Yes ok A place called Dignity, the feature by Rojas, is very aware of the seriousness of what he exhibits, maintaining a solemn and neat tone in formal terms (with careful photography on architecturally well-composed and still plans), towards the end his proposal suffers for this very reason . His story, centered on a Chilean boy who is given a “scholarship” in Colonia Dignidad and then falls into Schäfer’s circle of abuse, ends up precisely being out of adjustment when trying to delve into those horrors. Fiction does not manage to remove these dense depths, it falls short, it is even implausible trying to imagine the thoughts of a child faced with such reality. In addition, the few emotional edges of a rather sad film, in which the settlers see themselves as automatons, as if their humanities were already surrendered forever, undermine that. In any case, it is an attempt with much more height than that forgettable tape that was the blockbuster Cologne (2016)with Emma Watson and Daniel Brühl (almost an action film, full of terrible sensations and attacks on the dignity of the victims).



Faced with these fictions, perhaps the case of the wolf house it is much more powerful. Without referring directly to the facts or presenting itself as a film that reconstructs real events and characters, its intention is to go to the core of the horrors experienced by the victims. The power of brilliantly constructed animation with objects from different sources achieves more layers of meaning, which become allegorical and poetic readings of what, despite everything, we must try to imagine. The result is a horror story with Germanic-nineteenth-century overtones, which in turn becomes universal.



And how could a documentary present itself in the face of what was happening in there? I think what it does chants of repression [foto superior] is high-flying in this regard. For more than two years, Estephan Wagner and Marianne Hougen-Moraga ―he is German and she is Danish; both sons of Chileans―, toured what is now Villa Baviera and met survivors of Schäfer, with whom they managed to establish bonds of trust. The Netflix documentary series on this subject has been widely discussed in the last year, Directed by Christian Leighton and built from testimonies and surprising film records that the community itself produced, with a classic structure and a generally orderly and formal narrative. In comparison, and although in some cases it presents testimonies of coincident people, chants of repression It gives space to show the edges of the formalisms that an interview in front of the camera contains, exposing those small moments of preparation that allow us to glimpse something more genuine and pure from the characters. This is where the meaning of the film really comes into play.

They are small seconds of authenticity that appear, for example, when someone like Jurgen is in charge of receiving tourists who visit the venue to drink beers, listen to typical songs and enjoy a sauna. In front of the camera, the former settler looks composed, he remarks that he suffered but that his joy shows his desire to live and that he has overcome that past. But the camera continues to roll further, and in those seconds outside the formalities of an interview, his nervous gestures and his restlessness in front of the spaces say much more than his words.

Such searches on the part of Wagner and Hougen-Moraga are even more clearly evidenced in a marriage that has become a kind of pariah by not agreeing with the “clean slate” that seems to have settled on the premises. They do not overcome that past, nor the guilt that she and he also carry for having been there. They are victims and victimizers, and they cannot escape because they do not know how to handle themselves in the “real world”, in that outside world that implies working for money and paying for everything. The pain that they project into their daily lives, prisoners of space and the impossibility of any other future, is the reflection of a dense past that extends today, demonstrating that Schäfer’s death was not enough for a new beginning. The wounds are still open.

Here one could easily talk about how this sort of transition of the venue is very similar to that of post-dictatorship Chile, how these truths are barely whispered so as not to hinder the coexistence of the around one hundred and twenty people who still live there under the same conditions materials than before. But it would be very easy to do that reading. I think in what chants of repression succeeds is in what good movies achieve: allow us to peek into dimensions that are not possible to name. Those unimaginable horrors and sorrows that the cinema sometimes does not have to represent literally, but simply showing the seams and traces of the true protagonists of those darkness so that one completes the meaning. Thus, with awareness and respect for broken existences, the doors are opened stealthily and artistically to discover firsthand those fractures, those sorrows, those hopes and persistent desire to live.