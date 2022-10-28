Cinema. The Larraín will work with Yalitza and Angelina Jolie

When Pablo and Juan de Dios Larraín won the Oscar for A Fantastic Woman, achieved international recognition that put them in the eye of the industry, since then they have broadened their creative horizon through Fábula, their production company, with which they have made series and films of international scope, such as the one they are now developing with Angelina Jolie to bring the life of Maria Callas to the screen.

During your stay in the Morelia International Film Festival, the Chileans talked about the projects they are carrying out in Mexico, such as the second season of miss 89 Y midnight family, this latest production is based on the documentary of the same name and will become the first series in Spanish on Apple TV+; the story features Yalitza Aparicio, Joaquín Cosío and Óscar Jaenada as protagonists.

“With the documentary, two North Americans realized that Mexico City is the only place in the world where ambulances are private. It does not happen in other latitudes that ambulance races are held to reach the scene of the accident and that there is a live and direct negotiation, that is very particular and when a foreigner looks at it I find it very interesting, so we started from that idea,” said Juan de Dios.

"It is the story of a dysfunctional family that during the day each one has their lives, and as soon as night falls they meet to carry out their work and get ahead; what the series intends is to tell small human stories, but also to know how to look at the concerns and fears of ordinary people", added Juan de Dios, about the production of 10 chapters that will show the vehicle crisis in the medical sector.







The Larraín will work with Yalitza and Angelina Jolie

Regarding the second season of miss 89, Pablo highlighted the importance of turning to see the problems that occur in the continent, many of them “horrible”, as reflected in this series on beauty pageants, “an organization that is dedicated to recruiting women to transform them, both physically and psychologically, to prepare them for a beauty pageant, is not exactly an exemplary story but it happened.”

“We wanted to get into this story to find out why that happened and generate a fiction that has the necessary elements for people to see it,” explained Pablo, while Juan de Dios took the floor to explain that this story is relevant today, especially the fifth year of the MeToo movement, “The role of women has been redefined, today femicides are atrociouss and the seed of that behavior came at that time.

Along with these productions that they develop in Mexico, Pablo heads an international project alongside Angelina Jolie to bring the life of María Callas to the screen. Once again the filmmaker takes the story of a woman, as he did in Spencer to tell the life of Diana of Wales; A few years ago she captured in Jackie the drama that Jacqueline Kennedy experienced after the death of her husband, the film starring Natalie Portman.

“We are very happy and with the challenge of making the film, it is not yet time to comment on this and I understand the concern; Beyond what is published, it would be unwise to say more, “Pablo said about the story that will revive the last years of the opera singer in Paris, before her death on September 16, 1977.

cinema in cinema

With the pandemic entertainment consumption habits changed, the platforms grew exponentially, while the cinemas faced their worst crisis. This year, the hope to recover the international box office gains seen prior to confinement is the sequel to Avatar, whose predecessor continues to hold the title of the most watched film worldwide in theaters, with 2,923 million dollars raised. .

The Larraíns consider that “a conversation that producers must have with the platforms is still pending to establish that there is a responsibility to maintain the movie theater due to the rite that it means, because if we are all going to work to make platform cinema, over time the collective experience is going to be lost, what we call the cinematographic experience”, explained Pablo.

“He has never been alone in a stadium to watch a football match, there is a trail of people and we all get excited, the same thing happens with audiovisual content, by diminishing the collective experience and transforming it into a private experience, the experience becomes different, watching stories on a phone, on an iPad or television was transformed, but in the cinema I have a bit of mastery of this person’s time, he is there to see a movie, “added Pablo.

