Cinema: the most anticipated blockbuster films of 2022 – Magazine

Hoping that the Coronavirus pandemic will stop doing damage, in the course of 2022 a series of blockbusters will be released in cinemas that seem to guarantee millions of dollars in revenues. We have chosen the twenty most promising films, listing them in order of release: when possible the one in Italian theaters, otherwise the US one assuming they will arrive at us in the same days.

MOONFALL

The master of the disaster movies Roland Emmerich returns to threaten the destruction of the Earth, this time because of the Moon which is not what we thought it was and which is put on a collision course with our planet. It will be up to Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and John Bradley to embark on a desperate mission to avert the worst.

The release in Italian cinemas is scheduled for February 3, 2022 (although the trailer suggests March).

UNCHARTED

Inspired by the video game saga of the same name, it is an adventure film about the encounter between treasure hunter Nathan Drake (played by Tom Holland) and his mentor Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). On their first mission together they must find the fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellano five hundred years earlier and which is estimated to be worth $ 5 billion. A figure that entices many people, including a rich and powerful villain (Antonio Banderas).

The release in Italian cinemas is scheduled for February 17, 2022.

THE BATMAN

Robert Pattinson plays the role of the Dark Knight in director Matt Reeves’ reboot, which promises to be as rough and twilight as it should be. The plot focuses on Bruce Wayne’s early days as Batman, when he still has to perfect his modus operandi and meets those who will become a constant in his life as a masked executioner: Riddler, Penguin and Catwoman.

The release in Italian cinemas is scheduled for March 3, 2022.

FANTASTIC ANIMALS – THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE

It is the third installment of the pentalogy of ‘Fantastic Beasts’ and continues to follow the adventures of Newt Scamander as he tries to put a spanner in the works on the evil plans of the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (played by Mads Mikkelsen, who took over from Johnny Depp). The plot takes place in the thirties and continues until the involvement of the magical community in the events of the Second World War.

The release in Italian cinemas is scheduled for April 14, 2022.

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS

After what happened in the movie ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and in the TV series ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Loki’, the multiverse is increasingly in need of repair and it will be up to Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange to try to do it: according to the teaser trailer, however, will have to deal with its evil counterpart. The director is Sam Raimi, who promises a particular attention to horror atmospheres.

The release in Italian cinemas is scheduled for May 4, 2022.

TOP GUN: MAVERICK

Tom Cruise returns to take on the role of the intrepid and undisciplined pilot of warplanes: he continues to be very skilled, but he does not make a career. Now an unprecedented challenge awaits him, namely training a new generation of pilots.

The film has suffered a series of delays due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but now it seems that the release date is solid: the one in Italian cinemas is scheduled for May 26, 2022.

JURASSIC WORLD: THE DOMAIN

Colin Trevorrow returns to direct the third chapter of the reboot saga and brings back not only the cast of the new era (Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in primis), but also that of the original film: Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. All busy dealing with the fact that dinosaurs now roam the world free and do damage.

The release in Italian cinemas is scheduled for June 9, 2022.

LIGHTYEAR – THE TRUE BUZZ STORY

The ‘Toy Story’ spin-off chronicles the adventures of space pilot Buzz Lightyear and his adventures “to infinity and beyond”. The details of the plot are very secret and at the moment we know that the arrival in US theaters is scheduled for June 17, 2022, unless the Walt Disney Company decides to go out directly in streaming, as already done in the case of the Pixar film ‘Red’.

ELVIS

The director and screenwriter Baz Luhrmann (‘Moulin Rouge!’, ‘Romeo + Juliet’) tries his hand at the biography of Elvis Presley, legend of rock and roll: the cast boasts Austin Butler in the role of Elvis and Tom Hanks in those of his manager Tom Parker.

The US theatrical release is scheduled for June 24, 2022.

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER

Taika Waititi returns to direct a film dedicated to the god of thunder after directing ‘Thor Ragnarok’. For the occasion, he brings back Natalie Portman, the beloved by Thor in the first two films dedicated to him (‘Love and Thunder’ is the fourth) and introduces a new super villain: Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale.

The release in Italian cinemas is scheduled for 6 July 2022.

BULLET TRAIN

As the director, former stuntman David Leitch has proven he knows how to pack rock solid action movies – see the first ‘John Wick’, ‘Atomic Blonde’ and ‘Deadpool 2’. In the case of ‘Bullet Train’ it tells the story of five killers who find themselves aboard a Japanese superfast train and discover that their respective missions have something in common. The cast includes Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz and Sandra Bullock.

The US theatrical release is scheduled for July 15, 2022.

NOPE

The plot is very secret, but the hypotheses about its future success remain because we are talking about the new film by director and screenwriter Jordan Peele, who has been able to combine author horror and blockbuster revenues thanks to ‘Escape – Get Out’ and ‘Noi’.

The US theatrical release is scheduled for July 22, 2022.

BLACK ADAM

For the first time in his career, Dwayne Johnson plays the role of a DC superhero: the Black Adam of the title is an anti-hero with powers comparable to those of Superman. A dark and violent film is announced, which among other things will introduce the Justice Society of America, composed of Doctor Light (Pierce Brosnan), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell).

The US theatrical release is scheduled for July 29, 2022.

MINIONS 2: HOW CRANE BECOMES DESPICABLE

Produced by Illumination Entertainment, it is an animated film that tells the twenty-year story of a child who, since he was twelve years old, dreams of becoming the biggest villain in the world.

The release in Italian cinemas is scheduled for 27 August 2022.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 7

The plot has not yet been officially disclosed and no rumors have been leaked. However, we are facing the new chapter of the action saga that sees Tom Cruise in the role of the reckless secret agent Ethan Hunt. Director Christopher McQuarrie returns to direct a cast of faces that have already appeared in the franchise, from Rebecca Ferguson to Vanessa Kirby, from Simon Pegg to Ving Rhames.

The US theatrical release is scheduled for September 30, 2022.

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE – PART ONE

The first part of the sequel to the very successful ‘Spider-Man: A New Universe’, brings back the black spider-man Miles Morales, Gwen Stacey / Spider-Woman and Peter B. Parker. Alongside them are some new entries, for example the futuristic Spider-Man 2099 and a second Spider-Woman. All of them will have to team up to defeat a powerful super villain.

The US theatrical release is scheduled for October 7, 2022. Part 2 will arrive in 2023.

THE FLASH

First solo film for DC’s super-fast superhero, played by Ezra Miller and previously seen in action in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ and ‘Justice League’. According to rumors of the corridor, the plot sees the protagonist go back in time to avert the murder of his mother. There will be multiverses, with different versions of Flash and Batman as well (Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton are officially in the cast).

The US theatrical release is scheduled for November 4, 2022.

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

Director Ryan Coogler returns to direct the sequel to ‘Black Panther’, which will be released two years after the tragic and untimely death of Chadwick Boseman. He will not be in the cast, but a series of well-known faces will return to tell new adventures set in the nation of Wakanda: there will be Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke and Martin Freeman.

The US theatrical release is scheduled for November 11, 2022.

AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM

Jason Momoa returns to wear the costume of the king of Atlantis under the careful direction of James Wan, already behind the camera of ‘Aquaman’ (2018). The aim is to repeat the success of the previous film, also confirming a good part of the cast: above all Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren and Nicole Kidman.

The US theatrical release is scheduled for December 16, 2022.

AVATAR 2

Shooting and post production took forever, also because James Cameron wanted to shoot all the sequels together, but after thirteen years of waiting, fans can now return to the fantasy world of Pandora. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana are back in the cast.

The US theatrical release is scheduled for December 16, 2022.