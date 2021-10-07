Cinema tickets? You can buy them with Dogecoin

AMC she kept her word. How had it announced a few days ago, the group popularized by WallStreetBets for the short squeeze organized to the detriment of funds, began to accept yesterday Dogecoin – along with other cryptocurrencies.

Another important step in adopting the Dogecoin – which today is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies for direct payment in the USA – since we can already use it, for example, to pay for tickets forNBA and now also to go to the cinema.

You can pay in Dogecoin right now!

AMC starts with cryptocurrencies: you can buy vouchers online (at least for now)

The payment process activated by AMC for the time being, it will rely on the services of an external wallet – while working hard on integration into the group’s IT systems.

Great news, Dogecoin fans! While we are working to accept cryptocurrencies for online payments, you can now purchase gift cards, up to a maximum of $ 200 by paying in Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies. To do this you will need to use a BitPay Wallet. It is accepted on our site, on our App and even directly in cinemas.

This is the Tweet of Adam Aron, which is CEO of the company and that with a certain foresight has, in our opinion correctly, identified a further advertising possibility in cryptocurrencies.

The group that everyone gave up for dead rises from the ashes

It will be up to cryptocurrencies to take it to the next step. AMC it is one of the most important cinema chains in the world and also one of those – for obvious reasons – most affected by the recent crisis COVID, which has imposed the closure of its cinemas in almost the whole country.

A stock that was taken for granted – so much so that most of the funds had opened huge short positions. The rest is history of the bag: coordinated actions by small investors, through the famous WallStreetBets they have brought the shares to absolutely unimaginable price levels, offering the group liquidity to get back on the right foot. After the storm, it will be cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin to seek the next step in the relaunch, thanks to the enormous advertising potential that the crypto-universe can guarantee anyone who approaches it.

What kind of news is it for Dogecoin?

Certainly positive – given that although the spotlight is now on other types of meme token – actually the adoption of $ DOGE continues undaunted. There are the Dallas Mavericks and many other franchises of enormous proportions that they already accept Dogecoin as payment.

A sign that despite the prices are relatively static – net of an important bull run in the last few days – the enthusiasm around this cryptocurrency continues to grow without interruption. And this is of fundamental importance for a project that feeds mainly on enthusiasm. So yes, news bullish for Dogecoin – which is accumulating in view of a new growth – towards quota $ 0.30 – which has been missing for too long now.