Cinema under the stars thanks to the “20 di Cinema” project

CATANZARO – A project to make open-air cinema shine at a time when we all need to dream. A series of films chosen from among the most beautiful of the moment, Oscar-winning films or classics for children and for the whole family. And not only. A moment to be together in safety, reviving a suburb in the suburbs which, through the Cinema, will have the opportunity to be populated and embraced by the whole community. Thus was born the “20 di Cinema” project which, from 18 August until the beginning of September, will bring the great cinema to the heart of the Aranceto district to give families some peaceful moments of leisure, a way to recover denied sociality and resized by the long months of the lockdown.

“The project was born from an idea of ​​the Municipal Cinema Theater – explains the artistic director Francesco Passafaro -. realized together with the Calabrese Solidarity Center and the Kinema association, which we will never stop thanking. We need to go back to dreaming, even in company albeit in maximum safety, and to recover spaces for socializing and leisure that allow us to rediscover an everyday life that is first of all interior “.

The screenings will start between 8.15 pm and 8.30 pm, depending on the length of the film, as per program. All films will be screened at the Centro Sociale Aranceto, in Via Salemi 1 Reservations can also be made online on the website www.ilcomunalecz.it or by telephone by calling 0961 741241. Today, Saturday 21 August it will be the turn of “La La Land”, of 2016 written and directed by Damien Chazelle. He received 14 Oscar nominations. The film tells the love story between a jazz musician and an aspiring actress, played respectively by Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, made as a contemporary musical that pays homage to the classic musical films produced at the turn of the 50s and 60s. The title of the film is both a reference to the city of Los Angeles and to the meaning of being in the “world of dreams” or “out of reality”.

On Sunday 22 August at 8.30 pm we think of the little ones with “Toy Story 4”, while on 23 and 24 August at 20.30 it will be the turn of “Dallas Buyers Club”, a 2013 American biographical drama written by Craig Borten and Melisa Wallack and directed by Jean-Marc Vallée starring Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto. The film tells the story of Ron Woodroof, an AIDS patient diagnosed in the mid-1980s when HIV / AIDS treatments were under-researched, while the disease was not understood and highly stigmatized.

On August 25th, 26th and 27th at 8.30 pm will touch “The Father”, with Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman is based on the play of the same name, the film tells of a daughter struggling with a bizarre and funny father suffering from senile dementia. The film garnered 6 nominations and won 2 Academy Awards. Another Oscar-winning film on the screen on 28, 30 and 31 August at 20.30 is “Nomadland” which tells the story of a woman who, after having lost everything, decides to live as a nomad. It ends with a flourish on 1, 2 and 3 September at 8.15pm with “Cruella”, a 2021 film directed by Craig Gillespie. The film, starring Emma Stone, is based on the British writer Dodie Smith’s 1956 novel 101 Dalmatians and Disney’s 1961 animated film The Charge of a Hundred and One.