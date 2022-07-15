CINEMA. Watching Jean Seberg, run for your life

Watching Sebergis not a biopic about the actress or a journey through her films, the film takes a part of the life of jean seberg in the late 1960s and early 1970s and focuses on the FBI’s persecution of the artist through the COINTELPRO program, Counterintelligence Program. So we have two narratives that intertwine. One is Seberg, an activist supporting the Black Panthers, and the other is two FBI agents, Jack Solomon and Carl Kowalski, as the agents assigned to spy on and stalk her. In the scene in which Seberg leaves Paris to fly to California to film a new movie, Hakim Jamal, Malcom X’s cousin, also travels on the plane. When he gets off the plane, Seberg does not hesitate to take a photo with him and thus make visible the fight for the rights of black people in the United States. The first step Seberg takes showing her support for the Black Panthers.

The counterintelligence program set up by Edgar J Hoover, director of the FBI, between 1956 and 1971 had the objective of monitoring, infiltrating, discrediting and disrupting American political organizations. FBI records show that COINTELPRO resources were directed at groups and individuals the FBI considered subversive, including feminist organizations, the Communist Party, anti-Vietnam War organizations, the Black Panthers, Martin Luther King Jr, environmental organizations, and animal rights advocates and a number of organizations that were part of the New Left. Hoover had issued the directives governing COINTELPRO, directing FBI agents to “expose, disrupt, misdirect, discredit, or otherwise neutralize” the activities of these movements, and especially their leaders. They were also victims of that hunt, in addition to Jean Seberg, Charles Chaplin, Orson Welles, Rita Hayworth, between many more. In addition, the FBI murdered and imprisoned most of the Black Panther activists and last May, the last imprisoned activist, Sundiata Acoli, was released at the age of 85.

Although the film is at times too schematic and classic, it seeks to get away from that place and at the same time that it avoids taking aesthetic risks, it clearly shows the McCarthyism that marked an era in the lives of numerous artists in the United States and, how in the case of the Breathless actress, involved her in a downward spiral that begins when she realizes that she is being watched and her absolutely justified paranoia about disarming phones and looking for hidden microphones in all the places where she lives, leads her to taking pills in excess The burnt primary colors offer a sticky, cloying wetness and the growing sense of distrust charges the scenes with a creeping sense of foreboding. But there are no dazzling twists, no moments of virtuous showmanship, and perhaps that is the feeling that something is missing from the film. It could have delved into the life of the mythical actress of the French Nouvelle Vague, with more artistic risk, but that was not the path chosen by the director. Seberg’s life, with its commitment to rights and freedom and its great performances as Saint Joan, by Otto Preminger, 1957, or Breathless by Jean-Luc Godard, 1960, was very interesting but, unfortunately, this film did not she gets to capture it and it’s a shame because she was so much more than the girl in that iconic striped t-shirt who wandered around Paris with Jean-Paul Belmondo.

However, there is something that stands out Watching Jean Seberg (Seberg, 2019) and it is the performance of Kristen Stewart, an actress who, as in the later Spencer, builds a character full of nuances and is not limited to a vague imitation. Along with her, there is also a homogeneous cast headed by the recovered Jack O’Connell (Skins, Invincible), Margaret Qualley (Once upon a time… in Hollywood), Anthony Mackie (Captain America: Winter Soldier) and Zazie Beetz ( deadpool joker

jean seberg, on the Hollywood blacklist, exposed and destroyed for her social and political commitment, was missing for 10 days until she appeared dead of an apparent overdose and with a suicide note. She ran the year 1979 and was just 41 years old.

Data sheet:

Address: Benedict Andrews

Photography: Rachel Morrison

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Jack O’Connell, Vince Vaughn, Stephen Root, Zazie Beetz, Margaret Qualley, Anthony Mackie





