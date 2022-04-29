CinemaCon 2022: John Wick 4 First Trailer Revealed

In 2014 Another Day To Kill came to theaters – 85%, the first installment of the now successful franchise of John Wick, starring Keanu Reeves. Some years later, the sequels John Wick 2: A New Day to Kill were released – 89%, and John Wick 3: Parabellum – 98% in 2017 and 2019 respectively. All three feature films were directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Derek Kolstad. They garnered mostly positive reviews and became a commercial success. In addition, the saga has been described as one of the best of the action genre of the last decade.

Also read: Confirm that Ana de Armas will star in Ballerina, spin-off of John Wick

Originally, the next title in the former hit man’s story, John Wick: Chapter 4, was scheduled to premiere in May 2022, however, due to issues stemming from the pandemic, it was pushed back to 2023. Despite the change in dates, the film is on the way and many fans are already excited to see Reeves in action again.

Earlier this week, the first image of john wick 4 at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas, and today the first trailer for the film was finally shown. According to a report from dead linethe sneak peek was shared during Lionsgate’s presentation at the event, and they were Keanu Reeves and the director Chad Stahelsky who announced the exclusive footage. The president of Lionsgate, joe drakesaid the following before introducing Stahelsky:

In case you missed it: Rumor: Keanu Revees is already part of an MCU project

Chad [Stahelski], as you may know, he was a stunt double first. It’s rare that people go from driving off cliffs to sitting in the director’s chair… Usually it’s the other way around.

According to information from dead line, the trailer takes place in Tokyo and begins with John Wick training in a gym. Suddenly the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) walks in and asks, “Are you ready, John?” Wick replies “Yes” and says, “I’m going to kill them all.” Winston (Ian McShane) adds, “I want you to find peace, John… The only path this leads to is death.”

After the presentation of the advance, the president of Lionsgate added the following:

Moviegoers told us that watching the first Wick movie was like watching the genre evolve before their eyes, with fight scenes crazier and somehow more real than anything they’d ever seen. Guided by Chad in the director’s chair and Baba Yaga himself, these incredible filmmakers continue to subvert genre conventions and defy audience expectations. More tradition. More inventive. Exquisite locations. From the Roman Catacombs to Halle Berry shooting out of Casablanca. From John killing a 7-foot-tall hitman with a library book, to the horses galloping across the endless dunes of the Jordan desert.

We also recommend: Top Gun: Maverick | First reactions call it “the perfect blockbuster”