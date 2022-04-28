CinemaCon: Bad Bunny will play “El Muerto” in a Marvel movie

Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny will play “El Muerto,” becoming the first Latino to star in a non-animated Marvel superhero movie, Sony Pictures announced Monday night at the start of the CinemaCon summit in Las Vegas.

“Bringing El Muerto to life is simply incredible,” said the ragpicker and reggaeton artist whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio at the movie theater owners’ convention.

The 28-year-old “Dákiti” interpreter’s film is due to be released in January 2024, however his fans will be able to see his work on the big screen this year in “Bullet Train”, an action film starring Brad Pitt and Based on a Japanese novel.

The first images released at the opening of CinemaCon show Pitt as a hit man who walks the illuminated streets of Tokyo before confronting the urban music superstar in a train car.

“It’s not my first fight,” joked Bad Bunny, a wrestling fan who has also ventured into the ring.

“El Muerto” follows from the “Spider-Man” universe, whose sequels were highlighted on the first day of CinemaCon, which annually draws the glitzy city executives and features exclusive trailers and Hollywood stars.

After a tenuous edition in August 2021 due to the pandemic, the event is back to its lavish format at a time when the box office seeks to recover from the interruptions caused by covid-19 and the streaming giant Netflix announced its first reduction of subscribers in more than a decade.

“What are you doing here? Everybody said you guys are done for,” joked Tom Rothman, president of Sony Pictures, referring to the tough days the industry faced during the pandemic.

Movie theaters have been revived by hits like “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Sony’s recent blockbuster that, with $1.9 billion in worldwide grosses, became the third-biggest US box office hit of all time. time.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller, directors of the Oscar-winning animation “Spider Man: A New Universe” in 2018, showed images of the first 15 minutes of the sequel “Across the Spider-Verse” which should be released in mid-2023.

Sequels to “Ghostbusters” and “Venom” were also confirmed at the start of the convention.

The new edition of CinemaCon this year has the presence of film stars such as Robert De Niro, Rachel McAdams and director David Cronenberg, unlike last year when covid-19 scared away the stars and saw Hollywood studios privilege streaming platforms over movie theaters to premiere their productions.

Since then the scenario seems to be changing, and the big studios have encouraged the owners of the cinemas to return to the exclusive debut on the big screen, although for 45 days, a window less than the 90 days customary in the days before the pandemic.

