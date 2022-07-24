Cinemas ask for 100 days exhibition window after the pandemic

From the time a film is released in theaters until it is released on streaming platforms, 45 days pass. This new exhibition window was implemented with the pandemic and, according to the Spanish Federation of Cinemas (FECE), now represents “a great detriment to movie theaters”. For this reason, they have requested to extend it to 100 days for a faster recovery of a sector that has lost 42% of the collection prior to the pandemic. A fact that has caused the closure of some rooms.

The Covid-19 pandemic It changed the way of life of all citizens. Social distancing and having to avoid large gatherings of people have weakened many of our traditions and industries. Especially those dedicated to cultural field, such as the music sector or the cinema sector. The streaming platforms they became a great ally in minimizing damage in the forced stoppage suffered by the latter, but now they seem to have become the great enemy of movie theaters.

The Spanish Federation of Cinemas (FECE) has requested the ICAA to extend the current movie screening window at 100 days. Currently, it is in 45 days after the theatrical release. A measure that was implemented in the pandemic to give way to those low box office movies due to the restrictions, but that now supposes “a great detriment to movie theaters”, as explained in a statement, and that it is “delaying the recovery of the sector”.

However, this short window is not the only solution that was found during the pandemic for the release of films. measures like simultaneous premieresaccording to the entrepreneurs, have caused the viewer to receive “mixed messages about when and where to watch moviesand this is one of the main obstacles that the industry is encountering when it comes to getting viewers to return to theaters”.

The drop in box office receipts since the pandemic

Because of all this, businessmen are showing in favor of distribution windows Of the movies. These were implemented in the 1980s, and their objective was maximize collection that the films had on the different channels (cinema, DVDs, platforms and television), for which a predetermined time was established during which they remained in one of these ‘windows’ before moving on to the next. Traditionally, it was assumed that the movies stayed in theaters for four months, after which, they went to the next window, the sale of DVDs. Later, they were opened to video on demand services and, finally, to free television.

streaming platforms.

Now the DATE asks to slightly reduce these quantities and the limited to the realm of movie theatersasking for “a exclusive 100-day window for all the premieres that go through the billboard”. This, they say, will contribute to “a faster recovery in a still delicate situation, with a 42% drop in collection compared to the average of the last years before the pandemic (2017-2019)”.

The truth is that the decrease in activity in movie theaters is palpable. This is shown by the various cinema closures in the center of Madridrecently joined by cinemas Count Duke of Santa Engracia and those of Alberto Aguilerawhich did not even notice an influx the day before closing.

Workers of these rooms, affirmed that they used to be cinemas attended by older people, who began to attend less due to the pandemic. However, it also points to ‘blockbusters’ —the most commercial and profitable films today— as a possible cause of the closure of small theaters.

However, businessmen point to expanding the display window as a possible solution. For this reason, in their request they wanted to compare the situation in Spain with that of other countries such as Francewith a window 15 months until the premiere of the films on platforms streamingeither Italywhich has 90 days of exclusivity in rooms.

The rise of streaming platforms due to the pandemic

If the cinema was one of the great victims of the pandemic, it could be said that the ones that were the great beneficiaries were the platforms of streaming. Netflix and Filmin were the pioneers of a market in which practically any television channel is trying to carve out a niche for itself -such as Atresplayer Premium either Mitele Plus in the case of Spain—but they are not the only ones.

Recently, the countercurrent distributor announced its intention to launch a new platform who wanted to stand out from all the others. An introductory offer at a reduced price and the gift of a monthly movie ticket in its superior subscriptions were its main differences with the rest.

This decision revealed an interesting debate on the Relationship between movie consumption on streaming platforms and in theaters. The latter saw great premieres such as dunes, West Side Story either batman, were delayed a year without much success. His collections were not what was expected, and while the 40 million ‘Dune’ The results were good at the time. just over 10 from ‘West Side Story’ they were not enough for the Spielberg name.

Strategies for premieres on streaming platforms

Postponing the premieres in most cases was effective, although some companies tried different alternatives to obtain the desired results. One of the most innovative in this regard was Disney+which was released with ‘Mulan’ to the exclusive premiere on its platformwith a additional cost to subscription. The measure was not exempt from controversy due to the high price (22 euros in Spain), but it obtained good results for the company, which innovated again with another of its premieres: black widow.

‘Black Widow’ premium access poster.

The film starring Scarlett Johansson also suffered a one-year delay in its release (scheduled for 2020, finally carried out in 2021), but the company that owns Marvel used a new strategy: the simultaneous release of the film in theaters and on its platformas was done with mulan. A measure that turned out to be a success, since a third of the total collection was achieved through streaming service. A benefit that was full for the company, unlike that obtained by the distribution in theaters.

The strategy followed by Disney was not only used for subsequent releases of the multinational, but the production company paramount (which has the Paramount+ platform in the United States) decided to copy the strategy and launch ‘A quiet place 2’ in theaters and on its platform with the corresponding additional cost for users.

Subsequent to this measure, the aforementioned reduction of distribution windows. This allowed the films to appear on one of the major streaming platforms 45 days after the theatrical release. Traditionally, you had to wait a minimum of five months to enjoy movies on television.

Although it is true that it could have been a beneficial measure for the platforms, the theaters could have noticed the loss of potential viewers that, faced with premieres with worse reviews, they prefer to wait for its premiere on one of the platforms they have contracted. If it is finally decided to implement the measure requested by the FECE, it may be check if these windows are as effective as they claim or, on the contrary, the 45-day waiting period will become the norm.