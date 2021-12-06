Cinematherapy. Healing yourself with films – Andrea Fiamma and Sebastiano Barcaroli

“Cinematic remedies for every mood”Reads the subtitle of the volume Cinematherapy. Healing with movies (Newton Compton 2021, illustrations by Diego Riselli) by Andrea Fiamma and Sebastiano Barcaroli.

Cinema has always been capable of arousing strong emotions. The viewer, in the dark of the room, or sitting on his sofa, in the film he is about to see feels the need to find something that reminds him of a need, a need or a story in which to identify himself. So we can rightly say that cinema can be considered a therapy to lift a particular mood, to distract from burdensome problems, to remove stress for at least two hours.

The authors have collected in this “emotional atlas” more than a hundred films from different eras, countries and genres, recommending the film suitable for the emotional state of the reader. In addition, each sheet of the book tells the plot of the film, the emotion associated with it and also curiosities, stories and criticisms of the film. It is therefore true that art, in the case of cinema we are talking about the “seventh art”, is the mirror of our state of mind. Thanks to their visual and sound impact, the films allow instant identification, dig deep and bring out the most unexpected resources. Some films know how to amaze, others move, darken, overcome a trauma, face a challenge. In the most common of experiences, a film is an adrenaline rush, a rush of happiness. This is the strength of films and in particular of those chosen to trigger an emotional reaction and remind viewers that films, among the many things they promote, make us reflect, inspire, comfort.



Ladies and gentlemen, dear children, enjoy!

Almost friends (Intouchables) is a 2011 film directed by Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano with Francois Cluzet and Omar Sy.



The unusual friendship between a rich quadriplegic gentleman and an acrobat, who ended up, by mistake, as his caregiver, is a hymn to trust in human relationships.



To see when you have it completely lost faith in others.

Mary Poppins by Robert Stevenson, starring Julie Andrews (Academy Award Winning Best Actress) and Dick Van Dyke is an imaginative 1964 film filled with memorable songs and never-before-seen sequences in a live film. Mary Poppins is a magical nanny who will teach a dysfunctional London family, in the early twentieth century, to regain lost balance. It is a message addressed to children but also to adults, as evidenced by the emotional journey that Mr. Banks faces.



To see to find out that there is right solution for every problem.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? Stanley Kramer directs two sacred monsters such as Spencer Tracy, here in her latest interpretation, and Katharine Hepburn (Oscar winner, best actress), in the film, shot in 1967, a cornerstone of cinema that tells about racism through everyday and disengaged events. In 1960s America, a white girl has to introduce her parents to her new partner, an African American doctor, a glamorous Sidney Poitier.



To see if you can’t stand the daughter-in-law / son-in-law.

Forrest Gump. Cult film of 1994 (Oscar for best film), directed by Robert Zemeckis with an Oscar-winning Tom Hanks, who in fact won, assisted by an exceptional cast: Robin Wright, Sally Field and Gary Sinise. The film is full of historical phrases, which remain in the viewer’s mind (“I am tired“,”Mom always said: life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what happens to you!“). The protagonist Forrest Gump, a man with an intellectual disability, becomes by merit or chance a witness of the most important events of the American twentieth century. Since its release, the film has established itself as a classic “feel good movie”, the kind of story full of good feelings that leaves the audience delighted.



To see when you think you don’t know seize opportunities that life offers.