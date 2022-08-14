Cineplanet billboard: movies in premiere this Thursday, August 4

The billboard is renewed this Thursday August 4th with films that are committed to action and suspense, such as “Bullet Train”, the long-awaited film starring Brad Pitt and Bad Bunny. The children’s fee is put by “La gallna turuleca”.

What are the other premieres for this week? Learn about the movies you can see at Cineplanet, MovieTime Cinemas, Cinemark, Cine Star and other cinemas nationwide.

What movies to see this August 4?



Ladder to hell

Keira Woods’ (Elisha Cuthbert) daughter mysteriously disappears in the basement of her new house. She soon discovers that there is an ancient and powerful entity controlling her home that she will have to face or risk losing her family’s soul forever.

Bullet Train

Five assassins aboard a fast-moving bullet train discover that their missions have something in common.

Samichay: in search of happiness

High mountain ranges rise above the clouds. At times they seem to merge with the sky itself. There is no god and neither does the devil. We are in the heights of the Peruvian Andes, more than 5000 meters above sea level, where Celestino, a peasant hermit begins a healing journey with his cow Samichay, from the loneliness and height of the Andes to the chaos of urbanization. and the towns.

Room 666

Dr. Bianca Valentino is hired to cover the night shift in a pediatric hospital ward. She finds herself immersed in an environment that, behind the reassuring image of her, hides a terrifying secret linked to her past as a children’s asylum. The ghost of a girl wanders through her corridors, tormenting her and transforming her nights at the clinic into an endless nightmare that day after day is about to come true.

The hen Turuleca

Turuleca is a hen that cannot lay eggs, and that is why the other hens laugh at her. Her life changes when she meets Isabel, a music teacher.

