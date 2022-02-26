Cinépolis will be the godfather of a couple who got engaged in one of its rooms | PHOTOS

Imagine that you go with your partner on a Monday afternoon to see Bombshell, take advantage of an offer moviesyou fill yourself with popcorn and also, they ask you marriagea whole ups and downs of emotions!











© @DanielaSaucedo

“A day like today but 2 years ago I went for a Monday Combo, I saw Bombshell and my boyfriend asked me to marry him”





It turns out that this is what Twitter user Elizabeth Bennet experienced. Through the social network, she said that on a casual Monday her boyfriend invited her to enjoy the ‘Combo Monday’ of Cinepolis. This promotion includes two soft drinks, some popcorn and two tickets.

Elizabeth said that after the film, which stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, her boyfriend proposed to her.

Two years after saying yes, she decided to tell the social network her cinephile love story and also ask the cinema chain if they would allow them to do a photo session in the cinema before the wedding.

A day like today but from 2 years ago I went for a Combo Monday, I saw Bombshell and my boyfriend proposed to me in our favorite place: @Cinepolis ���� Uncle Cinépolis, it’s almost my wedding, will you let us do a photo shoot at the cinema? ��✨ pic.twitter.com/wXi3L9Hjxf — Elizabeth Bennet (@DanielaSaucedo) February 24, 2022

After enchanting more than 4 thousand users who reacted to his post and moving almost 100 people who commented on his publication, it turns out that Cinepolis He told Elizabeth that he would help her, but only on the condition that she let him be the best man for the session.

She thanked the ‘uncle Cinepolis‘, as many users call the cinema chain, and told him that he loved him very much.

Ayyyy, Cinépolis uncle, thank you very much! Tqm������ — Elizabeth Bennet (@DanielaSaucedo) February 24, 2022

Cinemas end 2021 with low income

According to the National Chamber of the Film Industry (Canacine), movie theaters in Mexico accumulated revenues of 7 thousand 485 million pesos in 2021, an increase of 103 percent per year, but still 60.7% below 2019, in previous times to the pandemic COVID-19.

The average price in national movie theaters was around 64.9 pesos, which meant an increase of 20 percent against the average cost during the pandemic, that is, 54.2 pesos per ticket.

The highest-grossing film of the year, as expected, was “Spider-Man with no way home”, which recorded revenues of 1,274 million pesos and an attendance of 17.9 million people.

.@CANACINE presented the preliminary data of the cinemas in Mexico in this chaotic 2020. The commercial cinema exhibition in ���� went from $18,186 million pesos in 2019 to $3,584 million pesos in this pandemic year. The reduction translates into 80% less; that is, more than $14 thousand million pesos in losses. pic.twitter.com/YxIRBtLRSa – Arturo Magaña Arce (@arturhd) December 15, 2020

