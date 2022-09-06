Cinépolis will re-release ‘Rogue One’ in IMAX theaters in Mexico

The force is on our side! Cinépolis announced that it will screen Rogue One again in its IMAX theaters.

From a galaxy far, far away, Diego Luna Y Felicity Jones return to the big screen with the revival of rogue one. And it is that before the premiere of AndorLucas Films has decided to pamper its fans by screening the film again with Cinépolis as host.

Not like others spin off of the franchise as Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, rogue one won the love of the public, so everyone went crazy when the producers announced that they will make a series focused on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). The film is so well made that it was even nominated for Best Sound and Best Special Effects at the 2017 Oscars.

So get your gala dress ready because the film will arrive this Thursday, September 8 at IMAX theaters and will remain for a week and we can’t wait to see again one of the most epic Darth Vader entrances in Star Wars history. Remember that the story takes place between Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope, when the Galactic Empire has finished building the Death Star and a group of rebels decide to risk their lives to steal the plans for the deadly weapon.

Diego Luna and Felicity Jones in Rogue One



After many delays, the series of Andor will arrive on Disney Plus on Wednesday, September 21 and will star Diego Luna again. The series will debut with three episodes where we will learn the origins of Cassian Andor five years before the events of Rogue One and the production is expected to be one of the Star Wars surprises as it happened with The Mandalorian.