Cineteca Mexiquense projects films related to dance as part of Danzatlán 2022

The dance-cinema relationship fuses the language of scenic art and audiovisual production, resulting in film projections that inspire the public.

Some of the films that will be broadcast in the cinematographic enclosure are “Dancing in the dark”, “The black swan” and “Moulin Rouge” (Photo: Special).

For this reason, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the State of Mexico offers a series of films that will be screened at the Cineteca Mexiquense, on the occasion of the fifth edition of Danzatlán 2022.

This film billboard will take place from Tuesday, July 26 to Sunday, July 31, and will screen a variety of classics suitable for the whole family.

“Dancing in the Dark” can be seen on July 26 at 8:00 p.m., where they tell the story of Selma Jezkova, a Czech immigrant and single mother, who works in a factory in rural America and only finds comfort in her passion for music, especially in the songs and choreography of the great Hollywood musical comedies.

Another screening will be “Moulin Rouge”, by Australian Director, Actor and Screenwriter Baz Luhrmann, starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor, scheduled for Wednesday, July 27 at 3:15 p.m.

On Thursday, July 28, at 8:15 p.m., the public will be able to enjoy the film “The Black Swan”, by Director Darren Aronofsky, and learn the story of Nina, a brilliant dancer who is part of a ballet company from New York.

For Friday, July 29, at 6:00 p.m. they have scheduled the film “Pina”, a tribute by Wim Wenders to the choreographer Pina Bausch, one of the icons of contemporary dance, where, throughout the film, They represent the most important pieces of the Tanztheater company from Wuppertal, directed by her since 1973.

The screening of two films for children’s audiences has also been scheduled; the first, Happy feet-The Penguin, by Director Dir. George Miller, for Saturday, July 30 at 12:30 p.m.

The second, “Bailarina”, by Directors Éric Warin and Eric Summer, will be broadcast on Sunday, July 31 at 12:30 p.m. These films are based on the passion for dance and can be enjoyed for free.

