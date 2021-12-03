Cingolani: “A Europe is emerging that does not take lessons from the North”

“We don’t always have to play the part of those taking lessons from the north. A Mediterranean alliance is being born on energy, with a majority in Europe. He wants to deal with the north, which usually blocks. I don’t see why we can’t do it too ”.

Roberto Cingolani has just returned from a European Council of Energy Ministers in Brussels where a historic event happened. Italy, France, Spain and other southern European countries have not only signed a proposal all together, calling for joint gas supplies on a voluntary basis to mitigate bills. More: this proposal was accepted by the European Commission. Above all, for once, it did not break against the wall of northern Europe, which usually dictates the law in the EU, at least until the launch of the Next Generation Eu. Are the balances in the Union really changing? For the Minister of Energy Transition, the ‘miracle’ is the result of a mix between “authority” and “reasonableness” of the southern proposal, an intertwining between the “Draghi” factor in government in Italy and the fact that Cingolani himself is not a politic. Spicy statement, but the minister explains it this way: my European colleagues “saw me at work in situations where my approach was useful”, as a person “who does not have to respond to stakeholders”. In short, on the rise in energy prices, at a European level, the road is drawn, “we will see” what will be officially decided, argues Cingolani, also a veteran of today’s Council of Ministers who decided to finance the intervention against the ‘expensive bills’ no longer with a levy on high incomes, as initially assumed, but with a “contribution of 300 million”. It was a “discussion of a political nature, but ordered and Draghi found convergence. A serious way of working and I say it as a non-politician “.

Minister, in Brussels they also applauded you at a meeting of the Sherpas. And many foreign colleagues have cited his speech. What’s the recipe?

I don’t think Italy’s authority has ever been so strong. For me, who have done more business abroad than in Italy, it is much more natural to work in an international forum, especially in Europe, for Draghi it is the same thing. It is a question of attitude. If you have lived in different places and speak many languages, this helps. And then in my opinion we did a good job with the PNRR and therefore when we give an argument it is usually technically solid. They mentioned me because I made a speech that I would define authoritative, in terms of vision and openness. Usually it doesn’t happen in these fora. The ministers have the written speech, in which in the first minute you thank the whole world, in the last minute you give some compliments, in the middle you do the slightly tightrope speech.

How did it happen that the southern states decided to put a common position in writing? Usually, they never do. While the northern states are ‘masters’ in this method.

I had talked a lot with my French and Spanish colleagues before the Council, we built a humble and constructive approach. I did not say: I give you the direction. I said: we want to be the United States of Europe, but if an American comes to Europe, in some countries he pays 120 euros per megawatt hour and in others 270. He pays more in Italy, France, Spain; less so in Germany and Poland which have coal. We do not give an idea of ​​a United States of Europe. There is some fluctuation between US states, but not as high. So I told him: you say that things work, but they don’t, looking at these macroscopic numbers, which are what the European citizen sees.. I don’t think we did everything we could. Therefore, I proposed ‘joint procurement’ on the one hand and joint stockpiles on the other, on a voluntary basis. A Mediterranean alliance is envisaged, majority in the EU, if we count the 60 million inhabitants in Italy, 60 million in France, 50 million in Spain, 10 million in Greece, plus Romania and Malta. Furthermore, if we look at the energy draw and manufacturing capacity, Italy and France are bigger than Germany. I lived there in the north, I know it well, they have a similar social economic culture, they block. I don’t see why we in the south can’t do it too, but not in an opposite way. The point is: we don’t always have to play the part of those who take the lesson. Furthermore, I pointed out that at a time when we go towards solar, the sun is to Italy as oil is to Texas. So beware: if we go in this direction, I am not saying that we will dictate the rules, but we certainly have a natural energy abundance that we have never had in any energy sector.

Furthermore, the document from the south has not been ditched, on the contrary it has been accepted by the European Commission which will include it in the energy package of 14 December.

Southern non-paper was very reasonable, with no desire to bully. We have put important issues on the table. For example: why do we keep pricing energy on the most expensive carrier which is gas? There are 300 million citizens who are in crisis due to the cost of their bills, we have small and medium-sized enterprises that are unable to make ends meet. It will mean that energy companies also have to make their sacrifices. At a time when everyone is having a worse time, the regime cannot be left as it is because otherwise the profits promised to investors cannot be guaranteed. In a complex moment like this, Europe is forming a cohort in all its components.

Has the north convinced itself a bit like it did with the Next Generation Eu?

In the case of energy it is even simpler. On the fiscal rules the prevailing public opinion in the northern states was not to give money to the cicada states of the south. But now the cost of energy, albeit diversified, is high for everyone. For example, the Netherlands and Denmark suffer from the fact that there has been little wind in the Baltic and their wind farms have yielded very little. They have a Calvinist approach, they are convinced that the situation will stabilize in March, but the Acer (Agency for the Cooperation of National Energy Regulators, ed.) Expects a decline only in late 2023. Unlike the NRPR, this discussion on European regulatory affairs costs nothing in the north: they don’t have to give anything to the cicadas and indeed they can benefit from it too. It was a very good result that our proposal was perceived as constructive and that there was a good discussion at European level. Then what will be will be, we’ll see. My European colleagues know that I am not a politician. They met me at Youth for climate, at G20, at Cop26. A good relationship has been created, they know that I have a way of thinking that is distinctly different from the average of my colleagues.

Do they trust you more because you are not a politician?

But no, they have seen me at work in situations where my approach has been useful, being the approach of a person who has no stakeholders to account for. And then, while treating them with respect because the level is very high, sometimes I allow myself to digress. Yesterday I told them: think if they asked us in 1990 to do the telecommunications plan, a kind of Pnrr 30 years ago. We would have done this assuming that all phones should have had the cable. Nothing would work today. So with the energy transformation which is the first step for ecological transformation we must be visionaries. This means that I cannot only contemplate renewables, otherwise, with current technology, we will be able to do this until 2030, but from 2030 to 2050 I do not think that current technology will be the only one available. So we have to be brave and start thinking about how we will get batteries when everything is ‘electric’, we have to go beyond lithium. Who is working on it? In the future, as you develop new energies, you may be able to turn all garbage into energy.

Or use nuclear power. The European Commission should include it as a green energy source in the taxonomy document it will present shortly. In this case, what will Italy do, stopping no to nuclear power in the 1987 referendum?

Nuclear does not produce Co2. With these characteristics it could fall within the taxonomy which limits itself to saying whether a primary energy source contributes or not to the zero emissions objective. Italy has a referendum 40 years ago on first and second generation nuclear power, but I don’t know how valid it can be for any new and innovative technology. For example, does it also apply to nuclear fusion? I don’t think so, it would seem strange to me. For heaven’s sake it can also be redone. But the point is that we have to decide: either the referendum is valid for everything that begins with the letter ‘n’ of nuclear power. Therefore everything that begins with the ‘n’ is not done. Or we can say: since 40 years have passed, today’s technology has nothing to do with that of the 80s, do we want to talk about it again? Or we can decide not to deal with it. But we must realize that it is not that once the gas and coal are turned off, then everything works. You have to replace them or remove energy from Italy. It is no coincidence that other countries have started studying new technologies related to atomic energy. Bill Gates invested 4 billion for the first small modular reactor in Romania in 2024, 350 megawatts, I don’t think Bill Gates produces weapons of war. The United States, Great Britain, Japan are studying these technologies because they work at very low pressures, they deliver modest power compared to a nuclear power plant, they were not thought of as a by-product of uranium enrichment but to be engines. They have a less performing but more solid structure. It should be studied.

But Italy does not yet have a single nuclear waste repository. By the way: when do you decide?

I have resumed the public consultations that have been stopped for three years, we will close them shortly, the fruits are about to come.

Let’s go back to the price increases on bills. In addition to the European proposal, today in the Council of Ministers you have decided on a contribution for the less well-off but it will not be a levy on high incomes, as originally foreseen. How did the discussion go? How much is the contribution?

The discussion was closed at an additional 300 million on bills, but without making withdrawals. There remains the goal of not putting taxes on anyone and making an effort to help the weakest. In the Council there was a discussion of a political, orderly nature. The prime minister has found the solution with the leaders and has gone to convergence. This is a serious way of working and I mean it as a non-politician.

What’s it like working with government politicians?

I have moved 23 times in my life to three continents. I am used to anthropologically very different subjects. And then for me it is easier, I work on numbers, I try to instruct a job that is understandable to everyone, I live a fairly comfortable situation without stakeholders to represent. I am in constant contact with the Prime Minister, there is great harmony. As long as I am useful, it is a sacrifice that is worth making, but at some point, once the strategy is done, maybe it will take a politician to give another mark.

From the way he speaks, it does not seem to me to expire, despite the fact that the future of the Draghi government appears bleak when linked to the elections for the President of the Republic.

I decide my deadline. If I am useful, I get to where I can, hearing Mario Draghi. If I am no longer useful and if Mario Draghi is not there, I am a free man, I can find a job elsewhere.

It is related to Draghi.

I didn’t know him before this experience but I made a commitment with him and I have to do everything to respect him. Besides, he is a man of whom I have immense esteem. If I combine my natural Calvinism in meeting commitments and trying to carry them out with the fact that Draghi is a ‘giant’ as a person, these are two absolutely excellent reasons to work in government.

This is how she appeased Northern Europe: she too is a Calvinist.

Yes, a little bit they are.