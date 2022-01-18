Cingolani, funds for almost 10 billion against expensive bills – Institutions and the EU

Three billion euros from the securitization of system charges on bills, 1.5 billion from Ets auctions, 1.5 billion from the reduction of photovoltaic incentives, from 1 to 2 billion from the cut in hydroelectric incentives, 1.5 from negotiation long-term renewables. These are the possible resources to mitigate the high bills that the government is considering using, in addition to the increase in national gas production. The Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, illustrated them today in a hearing at the Senate Industry Commission.

Those illustrated by the minister are the structural measures that the government is evaluating to steadily lighten the bills of Italian families and businesses, while so far there has been action with spot allocations for each quarterly increase. “I don’t think we will be able to raise cash every quarter for bills, as we have done so far – said Cingolani -. For our country, as for others in Europe, the time has come for a structural strategy”.

In addition to the Senate Industry Commission, the Chamber was also present at the hearing. The minister explained that part of the measures to mitigate the expensive bills depends on the European Union. “Let’s look at the hypotheses of revision of the rules of European markets – said Cingolani – with the gradual shift of renewables to long-term contracting markets, not linked to gas markets. But these are things we cannot do alone”. The government “is reflecting on possible VAT cuts on bills”, said the minister, but these too “must be addressed with the European Commission”.

The government is also studying the use of the extra-revenue from excise duties due to the increase in fuel prices, 1.4 billion in 2021. In the long term, Cingolani continued, to calm the expensive energy, Italy must accelerate on renewable. The minister spoke of “new incentives” with funds from the PNRR and ETS (the European system for purchasing permits to emit CO2). However, he added, “we need a collaboration agreement between the government and the Regions, which manage the areas. Otherwise it will not be possible to reach the goal of 70 new gigawatts of renewables between now and 2030”.