Cingolani: “The climate is now an emergency like Covid. We focus on technologies”

GLASGOW – Is money really enough, which – suddenly – is no longer a problem, to change the fate of the planet? Are the 9-figure investments of billionaires who landed at COP26 in their private jets enough to get what we did not dare to hope for? Roberto Cingolani is about to leave Glasgow where he will return on Friday to present the Youth for Climate manifesto. The Minister of Ecological Transition – and Prime Minister Mario Draghi – are very keen on that initiative, which Italy will make periodic with an initial allocation of 4 million euros. “We help young people to go from protest to proposal – says Cingolani – we provide them with a platform to do so”.

Isn’t it that the focus on private financing only serves to cover the shortcomings of the States?

“Here in Glasgow there is a manifest and shared sense of urgency. It was not taken for granted. At the G20 we achieved a great result: the agreement on the 1.5 degree ceiling. It is normal for when there are differences between different economies, but it is still a step forward. As is the awareness that we can no longer think in the perspective of the 100 billion promised to developing countries, but of at least 1000 billion a year. Here philanthropy comes into play, banks, the interaction between public and private that is not only useful for the energy transition, but to bridge colossal inequalities “.

Enough?

“No, but it is the condition without which we cannot do the rest. Then we need international relations, an epochal investment in technology. The commitment of net zero to 2050 is very heavy. Net means net, the balance between what we issue and what we trap of C02 must be zero. To do this we need to accelerate on the technology front. As with Covid, the sense of urgency born of the pandemic led to a vaccine in 18 months, something similar must happen to the climate. Operations like Global Energy Alliance can be formidable accelerators. Money is gasoline, you have to build the machine. “

Modi has reviewed India’s commitment to 2070. The Indian premier leads the front of a part of the world that does not follow you.

“Modi says” You have occupied the carbon space for us too. “He is right and these arguments are answered, for example, by investing in India in electrified energy communities by supplying renewables, accumulators. It is a colossal operation, but it is the only one. way to bring that 2070 closer to 2050 “.

Where are we in Italy with the dependence on fossil fuels? For the Ilva of Taranto, the promises of a sustainable reconversion have so far always been betrayed.

“We will see each other in these days at the ministry on Ilva. There we need to switch from coal to electricity: initially it will be done with gas, but we must immediately prepare the switch to hydrogen. Which must be green. It cannot be done in a year” .

How many?

“Maybe three of you can switch to gas. For hydrogen, you have to understand how green you can get on your feet.”

The objectives of the NRP are ambitious. Everything okay with the resistance of the Regions that had been talked about in recent months? And with the “Nimby” people, “Not in my yard”?

“We are creating a table with the Regions, I spoke with Fedriga. We need reflection to reach an agreement that is in everyone’s interest”.

He does not give up his ideas on fourth generation nuclear power.

“Let the commission finish the new taxonomy.”

Translated: the commission will say in the coming months whether it can be considered “green” energy. Then?

“Then the states will do their evaluations. These are immature technologies, not to be confused with those on which we made the referendum. After the taxonomy, it will take years of study to evaluate three things: the safety, the cost and the quantity of radioactive waste for energy produced. Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom and France are already doing these studies. We will see what comes out of these numbers and, if we want to think about it, we will think about it with the data in hand “.

Despite the dangers?

“If it is considered green you can think about investing in it, otherwise not. And maybe in the meantime we will discover something completely new that will make this discussion useless”.