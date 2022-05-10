Cinnamon vs. Bivol: How much money did Canelo make in the fight against Bivol?

On Saturday, May 7, one of the most anticipated fights took place between the Mexican boxer, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez; and the boxer of Russian origin, Dmitry Bivol, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, in this contest Canelo will not only seek the light heavyweight title of the WBA (World Boxing Association); he, too, could walk away with a cumulative purse of up to $70 million, the largest pay-per-view of his career, according to estimates.

And it is that, according to boxing experts, the fight against the Russian athlete is included in the new agreement that he signed at the beginning of the year with the company Matchroom, which guarantees him 85 million dollars for two fights. In addition, in recent days, the rumor of a third fight against the Kazakh Gennady Golovkin has grown, which would take place next September.

Until next Saturday, Canelo could take 43.5 million dollars to his bag; however, this figure increases due to the so-called “pay per view”. It is worth mentioning that Mexico is the only country in which the Aztec boxer’s fights are broadcast on open television; while the rest of the world has to pay to see them, through the DAZN platform.

DAZN subscribers who, despite having an active membership, will have to pay an extra $50 to watch the fight; in case of not having one, the cost rises up to 80 dollars. Thanks to this alliance, the streaming platform is expected to register a little more than one million “payments per event”, the equivalent of 80 million dollars, of which Canelo owns 70 percent by contract. that is, about 28 million dollars.

It is worth mentioning that the 20,000 seats for the match also represent an extra ticket for both boxers. According to estimates, the cheapest ticket to attend the fight between Canelo and Bivol was $400; and the most expensive, near the ring, reached the amount of 16,000 green tickets and, even, on the black market they suppose that it would cost up to 40,000 dollars.