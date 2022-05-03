Cinnamon vs. Bivol will paralyze Las Vegas for the WBA belt

By Jesus Milano WBA

As usual, the first week of May brings with it the return to the ring of today’s best pound-for-pound fighter, Mexican Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, who will challenge Dmitry Bivol for the World Boxing Association (WBA) light heavyweight title. in the midst of the important national date for the people of Mexico.

Álvarez and Bivol will enter the ring this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for a very interesting duel in which both need to try things and come out with their hands up.

“Canelo” is taking on important challenges in his career and moving up to 175 pounds to face the current champion of the pioneering body is one of them. Despite the physical disadvantage, the 31-year-old fighter will try to impose his speed and strategy to overcome this fight.

Bivol is a fighter who seems to be in the prime of his career. While he is not known for being a knockout puncher, he can hurt with his punches and has a notable physical advantage over Canelo.

The champion knows how to keep his opponents away, works with the jab like few fighters and has impressive precision that allows him to get results without throwing too many power shots.

This week will be pure boxing in Las Vegas and both fighters will arrive in Sin City to carry out promotional activities ahead of the showdown. Canelo has a record of 57 wins, 1 loss, 2 draws and 39 knockouts, while Bivol has 19 wins, no losses and 11 knockouts.