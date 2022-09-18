Cinnamon vs. Golovkin GGG 3 LIVE: the spectacular entrance of the Mexican with Alejandro Fernández at the T-Mobile to face the Kazakh | VIDEO | MX | United States | Mexico | USA | USA | FULL-SPORTS

Spectacular income! Accompanied by Alejandro Fernandez, Canelo Alvarez was present at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, to be measured with Gennady Golovkin in what will be the final chapter of this long-awaited trilogy. After an extensive billboard, we will already have the cross between these two great boxers.

The United States will be paralyzed to witness the long-awaited third confrontation between the Mexican and the Kazakh, where we can possibly see the definition of who of the two is the best. As you remember, in the first fight there was a draw by unanimous decision. In the second, ‘Canelo’ took the victory by split decision but with a controversy in between.

The Aztec was nothing more than Golovkin that night, and during the broadcast it was more than evident. However, the disparate decisions of the judges tipped the scales for Álvarez and for many this was the best robbery that could have been seen in years.

With that in the past, ‘Canelo’ Álvarez wanted to calm the tide and, distancing himself from his classic confrontational style, he left some praise for Gennady Golovkin in the preview of this Saturday’s fight. Strategy or not, the Mexican still knows that he cannot lower his guard.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Golovkin GGG: Battle Preview

So much Canelo Alvarez What Gennady Golovkin They have had a first-class preparation to rise to the occasion. This Saturday will not be an ordinary day for both of them, and they made it clear when they went through their private tickets: the Mexican recorded 167.4 pounds and the Kazakh weighed 167.8.

Canelo Alvarez arrives with a rather bittersweet present: although he established himself as the first Latin American to win the four titles (WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO) of a category after technically knocking out the American Caleb Plant in 11 rounds, last November, he lost resoundingly by points by moving up in weight and fighting Russia’s Dmitry Bivol last May in his bid for the WBA light heavyweight title.

As to Gennady Golovkin, he arrives hungry for revenge after his last disputed defeat against the Mexican. Despite his 40 years, the Kazakh returned to the field after a stoppage between December 2020 and April of this year, to unify the WBA, IBF and WBO middleweight titles, knocking out Japanese Ryota Murata.

