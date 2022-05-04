Cintia Cossio revealed why she was expelled from the “reality” Acapculco Shore – People – Culture

the famous program Acapulco Shore had as a guest in its fifth season the Colombian model Cintia Cossio, sister of the influencer Yeferson Cossio, due to the departure due to injury of Fernando Lozada, one of the participants. However, her stay in the house did not last long.

This happened in 2018 and the reason for his quick exit at the time was said to be due to the difficult relationships with the other program participants. However, the influencer clarified through stories on her Instagram account what really happened.

Responding to a question as to why she denied her boyfriend, Jhoan Lopez, when she was on the show, Cossio responded: “I did not deny my boyfriend because he and I talked about it before and he told me ‘love, go and do what you have to do‘” the model told her followers.

However, he added with a laugh that she did nothing and that’s why she ended up leaving sooner than she thought. “I did not feel comfortable with myself, so in fact I was going as a participant, not as a guest, but they took me out before because of sonsa.”

Because of the way the story is told, The influencer does not seem to regret having left the program, but neither does she regret her participation: “I was a girl, I thought I had taken the sky with my hands when they proposed everything to me about the program, as I tell you, this is an opportunity that I am very grateful for, but today I feel that I made many mistakes.”

At the time of being part of this program, Cossio was only 21 years old.

