Cioffi: “Against Verona we want to confirm ourselves”

Mister Cioffi presented, exclusively to the microphones of the club’s official TV, tomorrow’s match againstHellas Verona. These are his statements:

Mister, after the beautiful and precious victory against Turin, now there is Verona, how is the team and if it can be correct to define it as the confirmation match for Udinese?

“The team is doing well, we worked very well this week and I am very happy with the response of the boys. Football is a continuous confirmation, therefore, tomorrow’s match can be defined as the confirmation of the here and now because we want to have confirmation of respect. to what we are doing “.

Hellas are a type of opponent similar to Torino in terms of characteristics, can we expect a match interpreted more or less in the same way by Udinese set a lot on individual duels?

“Hellas and Torino are two similar but not the same teams because they have different players. In the end, it is the player who plays the form. The duels will be very important.”

What are the main dangers in Verona? It can be a factor on both sides that of the many former players (Udogie, Silvestri, Barak, Lasagna) and if he has perhaps reserved an eye for long-range shots given that the Gialloblu are the team that has scored the most from outside the league area

“Verona comes from a good match played against Juve and played very well in comeback against Bologna. Tudor and his boys are doing a great job and if they have 33 points in the standings it is no coincidence because they are deserved”.

In the match against Torino you had made some rotations that turned out to be spot on, that match so well interpreted also gave you indications for tomorrow’s match or you will continue to draw from the quality and depth of the squad without mentioning the singles that have already proved important for the team. group?

“We have shown that we have 15/16 starters and 4/5 important players. Among these 4/5 important players, someone is very penalized, like Samarzic, because he is in a state of form and mind that deserves space. I am lucky to have 5 front players who have strong but different characteristics because they tend on different aspects and give me the possibility, based on what I see in the game and in their condition, to use them so much so that during the week we had the opportunity to work on certain aspects in phase of construction that will allow us to score more “.

Pereyra has also seen himself again, how he is and if he can be available

“Tucu is a champion. He’s not at 100% but we can’t wait to have him back with us. Weeks of fatigue will wait for him because when a player comes back from an injury like his he needs to be rehabilitated but I’m sure he will have patience and we will not we look forward to seeing him again “.

The latest is on a very interesting fact, in Serie A only Milan and Genoa have scored more goals than Udinese in the last 15 minutes, it is an element that says a lot about the desire and the temper of this group, it is the mentality that you like it?

“The data must be contextualized in a certain time frame. My priority now is to bring construction and development concepts that enhance what must be an abc because we are a deliberately humble team that never gives up and wants to give everything up to in the end. This is us and we work all week to achieve these goals. “