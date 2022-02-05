Cioffi pre Udinese-Turin: “Granata difficult, they have grown a lot”

On the eve of Udinese-Turin, the Juventus coach Gabriele Cioffi spoke at the press conference to present the hot topics of the match, valid for the fifth return day of the Serie A 2021-22 championship, which will be played this Sunday – February 6 – at the Dacia Arena in Udine.

After two weeks of rest, we return to the field. How precious was the break to recondition the team and work in real training after some time?

“This stop was very important. For the tsunami we have experienced, returning to played football and coached football is very important. The team has grown a lot, we’re not at our best but I have great confidence. “

Your motto is one pedal stroke at a time, is this the spirit you want to see like never before, given a February full of tough commitments?

“We are a reality that has the opportunity to grow only with work, so being focused on the here and now, having your head on what happens today in training and in the match, is a priority. We cannot afford the luxury of watching. beyond our nose because our priority and the first goal is salvation. The goal is reached one training at a time and one game at a time “

