Cioffi, the opportunity for a career at Udinese. Col Toro is a dive into memories

After years as deputy, Cioffi can now lead Udinese as head coach. Turin as a footballer gave him immense satisfaction

Torino’s return to the field is approaching. On Sunday 6 February, at 18:00, the granata will face theUdinesea team that changed coaches last December, passing from Luca’s technical guide Gotti to that of his deputy, Gabriele Cioffi. For the latter it is the first adventure on a Serie A bench, 10 years after the farewell to football and after a lot of apprenticeship in the minor categories and as second coach. Two months after his debut in Udinese-Milan 1-1, Cioffi is preparing to face the Turinthe club that as a footballer gave him the most important satisfaction of his career.

COCKET – Cioffi Serie A had to earn it, also facing adventures abroad, often as assistant coach in order to learn the tricks of the trade. In his brief career as a coach (which began in July 2012), Cioffi has in fact already made the second in England at Birmingham City and in the United Arab Emirates atAl-Jazeera, while in Australia atEastern United he worked as a youth coach. In 2018, with the Crawley Town, had the opportunity to be the first coach of the team. His career then turned into 2020, when Luca Gotti chose him as assistant coach at theUdineseand today, a year and a half later, he replaced him, taking the lead of the Friulians in this Serie A championship. , the result of the victory against Cagliari, of the draws with Genoa and Milan and of the defeats with Atalanta and Juventus.

TURIN – Gabriele Cioffi left football in the summer of 2012, almost 6 years after October 15, 2006, the day in which he made his Serie A debut with the jersey of the team he will face on the next day of the championship, the Turin. The match was in fact a Toro-Chievo and the then grenade technician Alberto Zaccheroni deployed him in the center of the defense alongside Di Loreto, Franceschini and Comotto. Cioffi was bought by Mantova in the previous summer, strongly desired by the club after the excellent playoff played with the Lombards a few months earlier. On Sunday Cioffi will find Turin again, but, sweet memories aside, the Friulian coach’s head will be turned towards a single goal: to do the best possible for Udinese, so as not to frustrate the work done to get here and to show that certain levels there can be.

February 3, 2022 (change February 3, 2022 | 16:36)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link