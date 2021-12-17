Cioffi: “We must have reconfirmations Sunday after Sunday, Cagliari built for other scenarios”

To the microphones of Udinese TV, mister Gabriele Cioffi presented tomorrow’s match between the bianconeri and Cagliari at Unipol Domus. These are his statements: “The matches against Milan and Crotone are the past, we must have the confirmations or reconfirmations on Sunday after Sunday. Cagliari is a confirmation but only if we completely reset what we did with Milan and Crotone. Cagliari? The team that is built was built for a high scenario. Nández, Godín, Pavoletti are all level players who give the coach a difference of choice. They are also captained by a coach who made the history of Reggina and Napoli. We must be attentive and focused to put Cagliari in difficulty who is a Mr. Cagliari even if it is going through a difficult period. Cup responses? We had some nice surprises and great confirmations. Tomorrow the Udinese group must take the field, which goes beyond those who did well and those who did badly. Cagliari and Salernitana watershed? There is nothing premature in football. What I want and demand from myself I also want from my kids: you have to think about the here and now. We must and want to be concentrated on one race at a time >>.