Circle of Physicians requests CONES intervention for irregularities in medical careers

From the Paraguayan Circle of Physicians they demand the intervention and audit of the National Council of Higher Education (CONES) for allowing medical careers to be enabled that do not have the accreditation of the National Agency for Evaluation and Accreditation of Higher Education (ANEAES) . However, in an audience with the Minister of Education, Brunetti told them that the governing body cannot intervene.

Gloria Meza, president of the Paraguayan Circle of Physicians He explained that there are currently 38 universities in the country that offer medical courses, however, he stated that there are no teachers to cover these faculties.

“We asked CONES to intervene and audit, but the Minister of Education assured that they cannot intervene, so we are proposing to modify that law by forming a technical committee that includes the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, public and private faculties of medicine and the teachers,” he said.

“Many medical schools are enabled with hourly loads of impossible compliance. We would have to have a medical career of 13 years of practice to comply,” he said.

More Tickets for Show: Rush Hour