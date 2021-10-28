Circolo del Cinema From November the film review resumes at the Ariston in Mantua

MANTUA. Wednesday 3 November the activity of the Mantua cinema club Ets, which operates in the Manto hall of the Ariston theater, with three screenings at 15.30 / 18, 15/21. This year the number of titles has been reduced to twenty films (with the relative reduction of the card to 50 euros).

On the calendar a selection of first and second visions passed quickly in the summer programs. Among the first we point out an authentic masterpiece such as “Nowhere Special” by the Italian from London Uberto Pasolini, or the modern western “Uno di noi” with Diane Lane and Kevin Costner, or the Arabic “The ideal candidate”, or even the French “The Specials” by the director duo of “My Friends, or“ A Parisian Education ”by Jean-Paul Civeyrac or by the Anglo-American“ Georgetown ”with Vanessa Redgrave. Among the latter, the Club takes up the two films by Japanese Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “The game of fate and fate”, and above all the beautiful “Drive My Car”, three hours divided into three phases, the complex relationship of an actor-director with the writer wife, his staging of “Uncle Vanya” which becomes the mirror of the director’s existence, and his journey in search of himself with a female driver who ends up embodying the Chekhovian Sonja.

We like to remember the success of the year in France of the whimsical “Me, him, her and the donkey”, or the masterpiece of the Korean Joon-ho Bong, “Mother”, the German “Undine” with the beautiful Paula Beer, or the exploits of Matt Damon in a story set in Marseille, “The girl from Stillwater”, or of Eva Green, in a finally thinking role, “Proxima” by the French Alice Winocour.

And last but not least a Pupi Avati definitely above his standard, “You still talk to me”, with Renato Pozzetto. Also on the calendar is “Marx can wait”, the latest film by Bellocchio that all the city cinemas have repeatedly filmed. The reason is due to the publication of the script, and to a rather interesting curiosity. Before now, the Piacenza filmmaker had already confronted the memory of his twin Camillo, in 1982, with “The eyes, the mouth”. With his consent, the Club has resumed that script which also centered on the protagonist’s suicide, justified it as a gesture of amorous disappointment.

Above all, he focused his interest on the surviving twin who was joining the fiancée of the deceased.

Curiously, the main role was entrusted to Lou Castel, the protagonist of “Fists in the pocket”, thus establishing a single interweaving of motifs. The girlfriend was Angela Molina, the fateful mother Emmanuelle Riva (of “Hiroshima mon amour”). A film that Bellocchio wanted to resume to criticize his own ideology, and the poetics, which supported the story, forty years ago. The volume with the two texts, the 105th in the series, is included in the cost of the card which amounts to 50 euros. The card can be purchased at the Ariston Cinema box office, during normal screening hours. The card entitles you to a discount on the ticket for the Tempo d’orchestra concerts, and for the Theater performances of the Artioli Foundation.

Here is the detailed PR calendarojections: Wednesday 3 November A Parisian education (France 2018), directed by Jean-Paul Civeyrac; Wednesday 10 November Me, him, her and the donkey (France 2020), directed by Caroline Vignal; Wednesday 17 November The stillwaker girl (Usa 2021) directed by Tom McCarthy; Wednesday 24 November One of we (Usa 2020) directed by Thomas Bezucha; Wednesday 2 December She still talks to me (Italy 2021), directed by Pupi Avati.

It continues on Wednesday 15 December Drive my car (Japan 2021) directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi; Wednesday 12 January 2022 Proxima (France 2021) directed by Alice Winocour; Wednesday 19 January Nowhere special (England 2020) directed by Uberto Pasolini; Wednesday 26 January Supernova (England 2020) directed by Harry Macqueen; Wednesday 2 February The girl with the bracelet (France 2021) directed by Stephane Demoustier, Wednesday 9 February let me go (Italy 2020) directed by Stefano Mordini; Wednesday 16 February Marx can wait directed by Marco Bellocchio; Wednesday 23 February Mother (Korea del Sud 2009) directed by Joon-ho Bong; Wednesday 2 March The ideal candidate (Saudi Arabia 2020), directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour; Wednesday 9 March The specials (France 2019) directed by Olivier Nakado and Eric Toledano; Wednesday 16 March Il card collector (Usa 2021) directed by Paul Schrader; Wednesday 23 March Georgetown (Usa 2020) directed by and with Christoph Waltz; Wednesday 30th March Undine (Germany 2020) directed by Christian Petzold.

Finally, Wednesday 6 April appointment with The game of fate and fantasy (Japan 2021) directed by Rysuke Hamaguchi and, the last film on the calendar, Wednesday 13 April It doesn’t happen but if it does (Usa 2020) directed by Jonathan Levine.