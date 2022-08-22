Circuit offer for Cuba from 15 thousand pesos

The Cubatur Travel Agency has once again promoted the “Typical Cuban” circuit, a six-day tour “to the essence of Cuba for a price of $15,672 CUP per person,” according to reports.

In their message, they encourage customers to take advantage of the departure on August 24 and reserve seats at the Habana Libre reservation desk, on 23rd and L, or through the Cuba Travel agency.

According to the information provided, the offer includes:

Air-conditioned bus tour

hotel accommodation

Specialized guide in Spanish

Lunches and visits throughout the tour

Tasting of the most famous cocktails in Cuba.

All the details can be verified through the link they shared in their post.

According to the description offered, the circuit of 6 days and 5 nights includes visits to Havana – Las Terrazas – Viñales – Cienfuegos – Trinidad – Santa Clara – Havana or Varadero.

These are the details you should know about the Typical Cuban circuit:

Day 1: Breakfast and pick up at the hotel and departure to Old Havana. Lunch at a city restaurant, where you will enjoy a typical Cuban food dish with a brief explanation from the chef and you will be able to taste the famous Mojito cocktail. Back to the hotel. Accommodation not included.

Day 2: Breakfast. Departure to Las Terrazas to enjoy the Community, Nature and History Excursion. Hotel Los Jazmines, in MAP Plan (Breakfast and two meals).

Day 3. Breakfast at the hotel. Tour in Viñales to enjoy a Cuban country day. Lunch at a local restaurant, departure to Havana. Lodging at Hotel Memories Miramar, in MAP Plan.

Day 4. Breakfast at the Hotel. Departure to Trinidad passing through the beautiful city of Cienfuegos. Transit lunch at a local restaurant. Continuation of the tour to Trinidad. Lodging at Hotel Memories Trinidad in IT Plan (All Inclusive).

Day 5. Breakfast at the Hotel. Tour of the City of Trinidad. Lunch and free afternoon to enjoy one of the Cuban beaches and bath time in the Caribbean Sea. Back to the hotel. Accommodation at Hotel Memories Trinidad in TI Plan.

Day 6. Breakfast and departure to Santa Clara. Visit to the Mausoleum of Che and the armored train. Lunch at a local restaurant. Continuation to the Hotels in Havana/Varadero.

If this is an option that interests you, remember the reservation channels that we mentioned earlier. Here is the link to book from Cuba Travel.

For any questions, you should contact Cubatur.

