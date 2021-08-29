‘Circuit on the sea’, the second part opens in Sturla – Lavocedigenova.it

‘Circuit on the sea’, second part a Sturla. The initiative continues in Town Hall IX Levante, where there was the assault, with a sold out after the other and queues at the bistro for an aperitif before the film. The new arena on the Sturla purifier it was appreciated by locals and casual guests alike. To the pleasure of the panorama overlooking the sea and the renovated area, the novelty of deck chairs and headphones listening have been added.

Well the second part of ‘Circuito sul mare’, which closes on 5 September, with previews, news and filming of the most popular films. The news of Sunday 29 August is ‘Me against you. The mystery of the enchanted school ‘ from Gianluca Leuzzi, an adventure between magic, spells, treachery, relics and antidotes. September 4th Paola Cortellesi And Antonio Albanese are the protagonists of ‘Like a cat on the ring road. Return to Coccia di Morto ‘ from Riccardo Milani. On August 30, preview of ‘Supernova’, a film by Harry Macqueen with Stanley Tucci And Colin Firth, about a couple overwhelmed by the news of an illness.

Back to the adventure, then, with ‘Jungle Cruise’ from Jaume Collet-Serra (August 31) with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, to move on to French comedy ‘The happiness of others’ from Daniel Cohen (September 1), to the animated film ‘Croods 2. A new era’ from Joel Crawford (September 2) and the extraordinary interpretation of Anthony Hopkins in ‘The father. Nothing is as it seems’ from Florian Zeller, scheduled for September 4th.

‘Circuito sul mare’ is part of a larger redevelopment project of the Sturla purification plant, through the assignment of the Municipality of Genoa, in collaboration with the Town Hall IX Levante, completed in the coming months. The Bistrot is open for lunch and aperitifs, from Thursday to Saturday from 12 to 24, from Sunday to Wednesday from 12 to 22.

In the renovation: the children’s play area and the dog walking area, green solarium, changing room with showers. ‘Circuito sul mare’ is presented by Circuit, produced by Alesbet And Carignano Cultural Center, with the support of Europa Cinema and Fice – Italian Federation of Essai Cinema. Main sponsors are: Banca Carige, which promotes Ligurian culture and businesses e Cappellino-Almo Nature Foundation, in partnership with Circuito Cinema and Circuito Cinema Scuole, attentive to civic and environmental education. Sponsor: Bricoman and Unipol Sai Assicurazioni. Technical sponsor Easy Scooter and Ecolegna. Deckchair ticket: 8 euro (full); 7 (reduced and children up to 12 years); steps 5; the season tickets for the Top and Under 29 Cinema Circuit are valid.

Tickets can be purchased at the ticket office in Gardens of via del Tritone half an hour before the start of the show; at Sivori cinema in ascent of Santa Caterina (tel. 010 5532054); the ticket totem in the Minor courtyard of the Doge’s Palace; online on the circuitocinemagenova.com website. The Green Pass is required for access to the arena. In case of bad weather the screenings will be canceled. The ticket is non-refundable. Info: website or tel. 010 5532054; 010 583261.