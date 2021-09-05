‘Circuito sul mare’, the arena of Sturla extends the activity for a week – Lavocedigenova.it

By popular demand thearena of Sturla ‘Circuit on the sea’ extends its activity and remains in operation until 12 September instead of closing, as originally planned, today 5 September; comfortably seated on the deck chairs, you can listen to some of the cinematic novelties of this period with headphones, while the images scroll on the screen in front of the sea.

On 6 September, the programming continues with a novelty presented at the Venice Film Festival 2021, ‘The Card Collector’ by Paul Schrader with Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish and Willem Defoe. It tells the story of a former Abu Ghraib jailer who, after serving his sentence for the unnecessary punishments he has inflicted on inmates, cannot get rid of his past and makes ends meet as a professional player. Until she meets a man who wants to take revenge. September 7 can be seen ‘Another round’ by Tomas Vinterberg with Mads Mikkelsen and Thomas Bo Larsen, the story of a professor who faces the crisis of his fifties by engaging in a particular project with some professor friends. On 9 September, children’s evening with ‘Me against you. The mystery of the enchanted school ‘ by Gianluca Leuzzi with Sofia Scalia and Luigi Calagna. The 9 can be seen ‘Here I laugh’ by Mario Martone with Toni Servillo, dedicated to the great theatrical actor Eduardo Scarpetta, natural father of Eduardo De Filippo. September 10th ‘Shang Chi, the legend of the ten rings’ by Destin Daniel Cretton, the latest Marvel film about the story of a superhero who embarks on a journey of self-discovery. On the 10th he returns ‘Cruella’ on the very bad DeMon with Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. Finally, on 12 September ‘Circuito sul mare’ closes with the comedy ‘A sofa in Tunis’ by Manèle Labidi Labbè, a multicultural story about a young woman who leaves Paris to open a psychoanalysis studio in Tunis, where she was born and where her whole family lives.