Circus trapeze artist fell from a height of 5 meters and pilgrimage for medical attention

The circus representative pointed out that when the young woman fell she was helped by a doctor who was in the audience and that the ambulance arrived immediately for her transfer to a health center, but the problem was hospitalization.

“Many health centers, many hospitals, closed their doors to us when they wanted to take our artist to receive medical care as soon as possible. They did not attend to us quickly, we had to be with our artist for a long time looking for a hospital, “said the marketing manager of the Casanova circus, Daniel Anchante, to Correo del Sur.

A 21-year-old trapeze artist fell from a height of five meters while the Casanova circus was in full swing. The accident happened on Wednesday night in Sucre and the affected woman went on pilgrimage for medical attention, since three hospitals rejected her hospitalization due to lack of space.

The hospitals in which the young woman could not be admitted are Santa Bárbara, Cristo de las Américas and Universitario.

In the case of the first hospital, it was indicated that, although the ambulance was sent to help the trapeze artist, she could not be admitted due to lack of space.

“Here they came and were waiting for a bed to be vacated, unfortunately due to the saturation and complexity of patients hospitalized in an emergency, it was explained to them that there was no available bed, a space, in emergencies at the moment. With the haste, fear and pathology that the young lady could have ended up in the Angeles clinic, ”said the director of the Santa Bárbara Hospital, David Gumiel.

The young woman was admitted to the Los Angeles private clinic with the diagnosis of injuries to her legs and hip.

“He has suffered a fall, apparently about five meters high, due to a damage to the cable on which he was performing the act in the circus. And he has fallen on a supposedly somewhat padded surface, but he has suffered injuries to his legs and (he) has hit his hip, which is the most injured at the moment, ”reported the doctor on duty at the clinic, Juan José See.

From the circus they reported that they bear the medical expenses of the trapeze artist and ruled out any type of damage to the equipment and tools used in the acrobatics. It is presumed that the carabiner came loose when the young woman made a “strange movement”.

“The only damage persisted in the carabiner from which it made a strange movement, which caused it to come loose, we have no other explanation, we have always worked with the same work tools which are certified and new,” said the person in charge of marketing of the circus and highlighted that the stage is adapted to cushion this type of falls.

The last health report showed that the young acrobat has stable health.