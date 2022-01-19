Ciro always thinks about it, Milinkovic dominates

With a goal in the second extra period by Ciro Property, Lazio book a place in the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup in which they will face the Milan of Pioli in San Siro. The biancocelesti hardly overcome aUdinese never tames at the Olimpico. Zero to zero for 105 minutes of play. The wall erected by Cioffi in front of Silvestri’s door holds up for a long time but must surrender in front of the most prolific striker in the history of Lazio. Cataldi’s millimeter throw, stop and sumptuous lob of the number 17 that swells the net and makes you cheer Sarri. Below are the report cards of yesterday’s match of the main sports newspapers.

REPORT CARDS OF NEWSPAPERS

Corriere dello Sport: Reina 6.5, Lazzari 6, Luiz Felipe 6.5, Patric 6 (Vavro sv), Marusic 6 (Hysaj 6), Milinkovic 6.5, Leiva 6 (Cataldi 6.5), Luis Alberto 6, Felipe Anderson 5.5 (Romero 6), Muriqi 6 ( Property 7.5), Zaccagni 5.5 (Raul Moro 6), Annex Sarri 7

Gazzetta dello Sport: Reina 6.5, Lazzari 6, Luiz Felipe 6.5, Patric 5.5 (Vavro sv), Marusic 6.5 (Hysaj 6.5), Milinkovic 6.5, Leiva 6 (Cataldi 7), Luis Alberto 6, Felipe Anderson 6 (Romero sv), Muriqi 5.5 (Property 7.5), Zaccagni 6, (Raul Moro 6), All. Sarri 6.5