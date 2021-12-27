Ciro Di Maio: from Carramba to OnlyFans. Who is the former conductor arrested for detention for the purpose of drug dealing

He ended up under arrest on charges of possession for the purpose of drug trafficking the actor and conductor Ciro Di Maio, popular face of Marco Polo, the thematic channel dedicated to travel (now defunct, merged into Alma TV). In recent days, the police have indeed intercepted a package from Fiumicino, destined for his home, which it contained a liter of Gbl, the so-called “rape drug”. For the man, resident in Milan, the handcuffs on his wrists were therefore triggered.

Born in Naples on May 2, 1975, Di Maio made his debut in the world of television alongside Raffaella Carrà, acting as Carramba Boys in the programs Carramba Che Fortuna, One Hundred Twenty-Three And The Fantastic by Raffaella. In addition to having taken part in several important fiction – such as A Place in the Sun, Eva’s three roses And A doctor in the family – the forty-six year old became one of the conductors of Marcopolo in 2009, where he led Travel diary, shot on 5 continents in 30 different countries. An experience, as he told 9 years ago on the pages of DM, started by chance:

“Theregoddess was not mine, I was contacted by Marcopolo, initially to tour Italy. Then the summer story went very well and we also shot a winter one. The program was called Non solo weekend and has gradually developed to become one of the leading programs, also linked to the Travel Diaries newspaper. Intercontinental travel really affects dream destinations that everyone would like to see. I was very lucky.

Moreover, in Di Maio’s curriculum there are also Style, broadcast of fashion, design, art and events, e Easy Cooking alongside chef Elis Marchetti on Alice Tv. In the past, we read on Linkedin, he was also the editor of some TV programs such as Caduta Libera. Recently, he had his subscription on the paid content platform discussed OnlyFans, where he put “his face and his name without shame in the name of freedom” and before that he had taken part in the show Naked boys singing where he had shown himself without veils. Yet in words, in our interview, he considered the physical aspect to be secondary to work on TV:

“There are people who work on TV even without such an impactful image. Yet they work a lot and me even more. It is not decisive. At first I was certainly noticed because I was a cute twenty-year-old boy from Naples. Now (…) I am a man and my image is different. I don’t know if this determines a slice of public approval “.

On https://t.co/LWieKhjsqM Continuous direct with surprise guests… From today and for the whole week 50 subscriptions at 50% are waiting for you! pic.twitter.com/glpyGbgtvi – Ciro Di Maio (@CiroDMaio) April 5, 2021

