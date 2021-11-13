Ciro Di Maio, who is the conductor arrested for the ‘rape drug’: from Carramba boy to the profile on Only Fans

From «Carramba boy» to hot photos on Only Fans. This is how the career in the entertainment world can be summed up Ciro Di Maio, the conductor arrested on 25 August at the disposal of the Milan prosecutor Leonardo Lesti for detention for the purpose of drug trafficking (a liter of Gbl, the so-called “rape drug”, which was intercepted at the airport would have been sent from the Netherlands). But who is Ciro Di Maio? The handsome and physically built Neapolitan model made his TV debut in 1998 with Raffaella Carrà, who chose him to join the cast of the boys of Carramba what a surprise but the great leap as presenter did it ten years later: in 2009 he made his debut as one of the leading faces of the Marcopolo canal, where it led for years Travel diary, the documentary, travel and nature program shot in thirty different countries.

For years he was then divided between conducting and acting, being chosen for small roles in successful fiction such as The three roses of Eve 3, A Doctor In The Family 9 And A Place in the Sun. A handsome man who danced only for a few seasons, in short, without ever making the big leap but cultivating in parallel other passions such as that for photography and travel and also creating advertising campaigns and exhibitions. In his artistic curriculum there is also the theater: Ciro Di Maio was in the cast of the musical Grease and was among the protagonists of Naked Boys Singing, directed by Roberto Croce. “He never seems to have been particularly shy about showing off his physique since in 2000 he took part in the Italian edition of Naked Boys Singing and his role included that act completely naked on stage of the Colosseum Theater in Rome ”, reads the presentation on its page on Only Fans. Yes, because the last turning point that concerns him is precisely the opening of a profile on the entertainment platform on which it is possible to post photos and videos (even without censorship). “Don’t expect pornography from me but only a channel to be able to express a part of me through contents never (rightly) cleared by other social networks. It’s just that I like to make a difference even in a context, “he wrote last February on Twitter, specifying the contours of his semi-porn debut. “Few could have imagined that one Monday, suddenly, Ciro could decide to wish a happy Monday to his followers by posting a photograph on his Instagram profile that shows him sitting on the cup with pants and underpants down. And if it is true that the image is pixelated, it is equally true that it leaves very little room for the imagination in showing the great hidden talents of the TV presenter », we still read in his self-presentation. A few months later the pixels disappeared and left room for rather risque photos and videos. But after the arrest, even that “career” was frozen.