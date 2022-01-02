Ciro Ferrara hard on the Insigne case: “Nobody should do it”

Former defender of Naples And Juventus Ciro Ferrara has released some statements to Corriere dello Sport on the “case” relating to Lorenzo Insigne.

The following is highlighted by our editorial staff:

“I know Lorenzo when he was a kid, I coached him in the Under 21, I know how serious he is. And I know that whatever happens he will give everything he has in the next five months. He could miss a game, even two, but it will fall within the natural order of things ”.

NAPLES, ITALY – DECEMBER 12: Lorenzo Insigne of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Empoli FC at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on December 12, 2021 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro / Getty Images)

“Let’s bring the issues back into their right dimension: there is a company that, legitimately, makes choices, led by an entrepreneur who has to settle the balance; and then there is a player who has to do more, he is thirty-one years old, he is a manager of himself “.

“Money? There are other reasons: the choice of life, the desire to get back on the game, the possibility that the children grow up learning languages ​​and knowing the world. It is a total change of life. And anyway, when it’s over, there is no reason to find guilty or to make a little bit of moralism: Lorenzo gave and received and Napoli too. Then, I suppose, there were those silences that were decisive for moving away. But no one gives lessons“.