Ciro, ignore the criticisms! That we take back all that is or nuost

Ciro Immobile always criticized but currently he is the best striker that offers Italian football. The numbers say it

Acclaimed with the Lazio, highly criticized with the National. We are obviously talking about Ciro Property, one of the hottest topics of the last week. Indeed, after every match of the national team for at least a couple of years now. Ciro Immobile, Scarpa d’Oro with Lazio, top scorer in the league, who also won the European Championship with the Italy shirt in the national team (although he does not shine in all the matches) is always at the center of the talk of Italy pallonara. Is he or isn’t he a great striker? When it comes to a striker, the first thing that comes to mind is only one: the goal. What should an attacker do primarily, leaving aside various tactics and philosophical concepts? He has to score.

And Ciro knows how to do his job very well. Exploit with Pescara and Turin, 10 goals with Borussia Dortmund in a not particularly happy year, then well 154 goals in 221 appearances with the Lazio shirt in the last 5 years and a little (the two games this season with 4 goals to his credit also count). What else? George Clooney would say.

The numbers in the national team are different: 54 appearances and 15 goals, almost a goal every 4 games. While at Lazio he has an average of 0.69 goals per game. It is obvious that there is a difference but we must not even pass the Immobile for what it is not. Other great strikers of the past also struggled more with the national team. And the players, in addition to goals, are measured by successes, personal and otherwise. Ciro boasts the Golden Boot, the successes with Lazio and also the victory of the European Championship (many other great forwards remained – unfortunately – without national trophies in hand).

In Italy, unfortunately, before football, there is another sport that is very fashionable: criticism. The rules of the game are very simple: wait for the unfortunate person on duty to make a mistake, launch a shitstorm on social media, criticize him constantly. It is obvious that Ciro also pays for the pressure that has built up around him and for which he is not to blame. Even the game of Mancini, it must be said, it is not the suit suitable for his characteristics (but he has all the confidence of the coach, an important element). The advice is always the same: you have to turn the page. Go your own way. Now there is Lazio and Ciro finds his natural habitat. In the national team he has a lower performance but he is not all to be thrown away as everyone would have us believe. Maybe the competition from Raspadori and the other new ones who are advancing it will further stimulate him. Because one thing is certain: Ciro has never backed down from a challenge! And now he is ready to drag Lazio and ‘take back’ the national team.