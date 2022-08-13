CIRT demands the State to implement measures after the crime of announcers in Juárez

The National Chamber of the Radio and Television Industry (CIRT) deplored and condemned the attack that occurred yesterday against fellow workers of our Industry, in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.

The CIRT expressed its deepest rejection of all forms of coercion, intimidation and aggression against journalists and the media, for which they requested that the State implement the necessary measures to eradicate criminal behavior that impairs the full exercise of work and takes away peace of mind. to our society.

In an interview with EL UNIVERSAL, José Anotnio García, president of the CIRT, elaborated that these measures requested from the Mexican State must be accompanied by the protocols already established by the federal government for the country’s journalists and communicators.

“We clearly observe that they were attacked for their professional work and as part of the strategy of organized crime to sow panic among the population,” the CIRT said in a statement.

García pointed out that, although the communicators were not the direct objective of the armed individuals in the Ciudad Juárez pizzeria, they were murdered “carrying out a communication task.

The CIRT maintains that the murders, disappearances, and violence against journalists and media workers represent the most extreme censorship affecting press freedom.