CISA publishes a list of free cybersecurity tools and services

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has published a list of free cybersecurity tools and services to help organizations reduce cyber risk and increase resilience.

The list is a mix of CISA services, open source tools and services, and free tools and services from private and public sector organizations. This is a living project, and the list will be systematically updated by CISA, which also plans to allow third parties to nominate their resources for inclusion on the list.

Includes 97 open source tools and services, as well as tools from the repository of CISA and various organizations relevant to the cybersecurity industry: Microsoft, Google, VMware, IBM, Mandiant, Cisco, Secureworks, Cloudflare, Center for Internet Security, CrowdStrike , Tenable, AT&T Cybersecurity, Kali Linux Project, Splunk, SANS, and Palo Alto Networks.

The agency has grouped the resources into four categories, based on the objectives that must be met to protect against potential critical threats:

Reduce the probability of a harmful cyber incident. Quick detection of malicious activity. Respond effectively to confirmed incidents. Maximize resilience.

Source | CISA | BleepingComputer | Security Affaires

Founder and director of DerechodelaRed.

